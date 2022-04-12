Barefoot Brew celebrates 2nd anniversary

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bo and Kelly Barefoot never had any misperceptions that owning a small business would be all sunshine and roses, but when they opened Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe in January 2020, nobody, including Bo and Kelly, had any idea what was about to happen in a couple of months.

“The town has been good — very gracious to us,” Bo said just days after celebrating the two-year anniversary.

In April 2020, during the height of fear from the pandemic, they opened their second business in downtown Elizabethtown: Barefoot Brew, a specialty coffee shop, unique in its decor, and pleasant aroma that wafts throughout the downtown.

What made them give that a try?

“We had to,” Bo replied. “We decided, due to monthly overhead, since we already had the space, that cost would always be present.

“Rather than sit around and fail without even trying … if we were going down, we were at least going to give it a try,” he added,

The Barefoots moved here three years ago from Raleigh, leaving behind solid paying careers to follow a dream.

At Barefoot Brew, they started from scratch, adding a delicious smelling plethora of items to lure and retain business during such uncertain times. Inside the coffee shop, Bo pointed out several collectable items — including the original White Lake sign — full of Bladen County history, lined across the walls, as Kelly and her staff worked to fill orders for patrons.

They did $50 worth of business on their first day open, and that kept them motivated for a while.

“I just think this is so cool. So much history right here.” he said.

Even with their enthusiasm, determination, and great menus — as well as the support of the community — there came a time when Bo and Kelly considered closing down due to the struggles from the pandemic. Being a new businesses, they didn’t qualify for PPP because of the length of time they had been open. This was disappointing to them, but not surprising.

“We knew what was going on, and considered how long we had been opened and were aware that might be an issue.” he said, “but sheer determination and faith in the community kept us going.”

Both Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe and Barefoot Brew employs 45 people in some capacity, many of them high school and college age. While the pay might not be a lot, and most employees are part-time, the Barefoot businesses have created a number of jobs for teenagers and young adults that otherwise may not have anywhere else to work.

“Every job in this town counts,” a patron stated, overhearing our discussion as she walked past. Bo nodded in agreement.

A secret weapon

The young people employed at Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe and Barefoot Brew have a secret weapon that most others do not: the ability to know what’s popular, what the newest social app is, the newest song, the best place to communicate and share their work experience via social media apps with their friends and followers to help advertise the business.

But that’s not all.

Bo and Kelly also have found a way to make their life slightly less frustrating, considering everything else they have to do with their time.They use an app called Homebase to schedule and track employee work hours. It also allows employees to communicate on a message board, so when one employee needs off for a family event, or other reasons, then all the employees can swap schedules, find someone to cover for them and talk about what needs to be done at work for the next shift.

“It makes a huge difference and the employees love how simple it is without having to ask us, then call or try somehow to find someone else to cover their shift. It’s just great to use,” Bo explained.

Barefoot Brew’s top=selling items include Frappes, iced coffee, or loaded teas, There are also snacks available.

Barefoot Brew is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sundays. It’s located at 119 W. Broad St. in downtown Elizabethtown — just a hop, skip and a short walk from Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe, located at the Farmer’s Market.

