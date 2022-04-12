Lake Metroparks wildlife yard closed to public due to bird flu

The bird flu has already led to the destruction of millions of chickens and other poultry nationwide.

Further steps are now being taken in Northeast Ohio to try and stop the spread.

Lake Metroparks has decided to close the Wildlife Center Yard at the Penitentiary Glen Reservation to try and help stop the spread.

"Because the virus can live on any surface, including clothes, boots, equipment, anything like that. We don't want people walking through our animal yard," said Lake Metroparks Wildlife Care Manager Tammy O'Neil.

With bird migrating and mating season ongoing, O'Neil said it could be a while before the Wildlife Yard reopens to the public.