Gaithersburg, MD

7 DC-area residents charged in drug conspiracy

By Jack Pointer
WTOP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven D.C.-area residents are among 16 people who face federal conspiracy charges for allegedly distributing drugs. Federal prosecutors allege that they took part in the conspiracy to distribute large quantities of Eutylone from February 2019 to March...

wtop.com

B98.5

Augusta Police Arrest Several People on Drug Trafficking Charges at Area Hotel

According to the Augusta Police Department, three men were arrested on Tuesday evening at an Augusta area hotel on charges of drug trafficking. The press release reports that Augusta Police, along with agents from the Maine Department of Drug Enforcement and deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, execute search and arrest warrants at the Comfort Inn on Civic Center Drive.
AUGUSTA, ME
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
