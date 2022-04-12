ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

State Board of Health will consider requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students

By NCWLIFE
ncwlife.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wendesday, the Washington State Board of Health will consider whether to add COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 21

Mike Sodo
1d ago

Based on the level of backlash DOH received end of February/beginning of March when they first attempted to push this through, I believe there will be significant resistance/response if they seriously attempt to push this through again. This is not a vaccine no matter what the bought and paid for 'scientific' community says.

Reply(1)
20
Deb Rose
19h ago

Kids right now are doing just fine without a mask there is not a big spread. Please don't let them do this. The vaccine doesn't work as is. Don't force it on us and don't force it on them. Please stand up and fight for our kids freedom.

Reply
17
Bill Colvin
20h ago

all vaccines should be stopped they do more harm than good they lower your immune system every time you get one and it keeps doing it over time they all know this this is just about control and money

Reply(4)
14
