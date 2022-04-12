ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

John Eastman reportedly pressures Wisconsin legislature to decertify 2020 election

By Kelsey Carolan
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Dv4C_0f7FcjeC00
Tweet

John Eastman, a former legal adviser to President Trump, as recently as last month pushed the Wisconsin legislature to decertify its 2020 election results amid a legal battle over whether he and the former president committed a crime in their efforts to unwind the presidential election.

A judge late last month reviewing a civil matter found Eastman likely committed a crime in writing memos for the Trump campaign arguing that then-Vice President Mike Pence could block certification of President Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

But as recently as March 16, Eastman lobbied Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other proponents of decertification to overturn during meeting at the state Capitol, according to multiple reports.

“The Wisconsin legislature, therefore, in my view, not just up until January 6 or inauguration, but today as well, has the ability to look at the assessment and say, you know, our election was illegally certified,” Eastman appears to say to a crowded room in a video tweeted by Lauren Windsor of Undercurrent, a progressive grassroots political reporting program.

“What we are asking is for the legislature to assume the power that the Constitution gives to it,” Eastman said.

The video follows a report by ABC News that Eastman met with Vos. Wisconsin Public Radio previously reported that Vos met with decertification activists at the Wisconsin state capitol on March 16. Eastman’s appearance was not reported at the time but Vos said afterward that such a move would be “legally impossible,” rejecting calls of decertification.

“If that requires that they be called back into extraordinary session, as there is no doubt that they have the authority to do, then they should do that,” Eastman continued. He noted that the state legislature cannot pass a set of bills decertifying the results without the governor’s signature, but it could pass a resolution saying the election was “illegally certified.”

When reached for comment, Eastman said in a statement to ABC News, “By explicit request from Speaker Vos, that meeting was confidential, so I am not able to make any comment.”

The meeting with Wisconsin GOP lawmakers follows a Republican investigation of the 2020 presidential race in Wisconsin, released in early March, that advanced the argument that the state legislature could decertify the results, though even its authors noted doing so would have little practical effect as there is no legal provision to overturn results.

An attorney for Eastman did not immediately respond to request for comment by The Hill. Vos also did not respond to request for comment.

Eastman’s continued efforts to push for a reversal of Biden’s victory come as he is facing serious consequences for his role in advising Trump.

Eastman drafted two memos for the Trump campaign outlining methods for unwinding President Biden’s electoral victory – efforts a federal judge has since determined may have been criminal, calling it “a coup in search of a legal theory.”

The determination came in a case in which U.S. District Judge David Carter recently ordered his private communications to be turned over to the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

While Eastman had sought to block the release of his emails on the basis of attorney-client privilege, Carter largely sided with the committee, which argued such communications cannot be considered protected when done in furtherance of a crime.

“President Trump attempted to obstruct an official proceeding by launching a pressure campaign to convince Vice President Pence to disrupt the Joint Session on Jan. 6,” Carter wrote.

“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Carter, who was appointed by former President Clinton, wrote. “Our nation was founded on the peaceful transition of power, epitomized by George Washington laying down his sword to make way for democratic elections. Ignoring this history, President Trump vigorously campaigned for the Vice President to single-handedly determine the results of the 2020 election.”

Comments / 2

Viva Satire!!
1d ago

When it comes to Election Crimes, the Trump Administration and their Associates are THE BEST!

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
Person
George Washington
Person
Mike Pence
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Dayton Daily Magazine

“He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!,” former White House doctor says Biden is not capable of running America, asks to resign

Since winning the Election in 2020 and taking over the White House office, America’s president Joe Biden has made numerous gaffes and mistakes during his public appearances becoming the main target of dozens of Republican representatives and health experts known to have close ties with the Republican party asking him to resign claiming he is not capable of running our country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Republican#Wisconsin Assembly#Abc News#Wisconsin Public Radio
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salt Lake Tribune

‘They have blood on their hands.’ Alexander Vindman says Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart are complicit in Russian invasion of Ukraine

Retired Army Lt. Col. and former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman alleges Utah’s Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart have “blood on their hands” when it comes to the escalating crisis in Ukraine. He also accused the two members of Congress of jeopardizing national security through their support of former President Donald Trump in an interview with The Tribune.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

More than half of American voters don’t believe Biden will make a run for re-election

Nearly half of Americans surveyed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll believe that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024.In the survey, the Wall Street Journal reported that 52 per cent of respondents said they don’t think Mr Biden will make an attempt at being re-elected in November 2024, compared with the 29 per cent who believed the contrary.Nineteen per cent indicated that they were undecided about whether they thought the 79-year-old leader would pursue re-election.When drilled down to just registered Democrat voters in the survey, however, the scales tipped in the current president’s favour.Forty-one...
The Hill

The Hill

537K+
Followers
65K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy