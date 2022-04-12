ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Woman dies in shooting near 12th Street, Hardesty Avenue

By David Medina
 1 day ago
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:48 p.m. near 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue.

Officers responded to the area on a shooting. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman died at the scene.

KCPD said there wasn't a suspect immediately in custody.

The woman's death marks the 38th homicide in KCMO in 2022.

