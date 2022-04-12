ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik and his new DREAM TEAM! Ajax No 2 Mitchell van der Gaag is set to join Ten Hag at Old Trafford... with Robin van Persie a coaching target too

By George Bond
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Manchester United took a step closer to appointing Erik ten Hag as the club's new manager on Tuesday.

Sportsmail revealed that the Ajax boss had agreed a deal in principal to join the Red Devils next season after he received a formal offer from the club on Tuesday.

Ten Hag still has to negotiate the terms of his departure from his current role and make a decision over the backroom staff he will take to United.

So, with that in mind, Sportsmail have outlined the potential dream-team that will accompany the Dutchman to Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIpDf_0f7Fcf7I00
Erik ten Hag has reached an agreement in principle to take over at Manchester United 

ERIK TEN HAG

On the brink of his third league title in five seasons at Ajax, who he also took to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals before losing to Tottenham.

The 52-year-old was a centre back as a player, primarily for Twente, and became the fastest manager in Ajax history to reach 100 league wins — in 128 matches.

The biggest concern may be over his lack of top-level experience, as he has only managed Ajax, Utrecht, Bayern Munich’s reserves and Go Ahead Eagles.

His next match in charge is the Dutch Cup final on Sunday against fierce rivals PSV Eindhoven, who also trail Ajax by four points at the top of the Dutch league with five games to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBfgx_0f7Fcf7I00
Ten Hag is closing in on his third league title in five seasons at Ajax but could leave next term

MITCHELL VAN DER GAAG

The former Motherwell centre back was promoted to assistant manager by Ten Hag at the start of the season, after having the No 1 job at eight teams including Maritimo of Portugal and Ajax’s reserve side.

The 50-year-old is known for forging miserly defences, including at Ajax, who have conceded only 15 goals in their 29 league matches this season while scoring 85 at the other end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7p5d_0f7Fcf7I00
Mitchell van der Gaag could join Ten Hag at Manchester United for the 2022-2023 season

ROBIN VAN PERSIE

Won the Premier League and scored 58 goals for Manchester United in three seasons after joining from Arsenal in 2012.

The 38-year-old is now a coach at his old club Feyenoord, his first backroom role.

There are concerns over whether the former striker would give up that job, as he is also coaching the club’s youth sides, including his son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UENCq_0f7Fcf7I00
Robin van Persie could join Ten Hag at United - having previously scored 58 goals for the club

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Cristiano Ronaldo believes that he is God and that he can do whatever he wants... I don't like him': Former Liverpool ace Jose Enrique slams Manchester United superstar for smashing 14-year-old autistic fan's phone out of his hand

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star appeared to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. Merseyside Police are investigating the incident which took place in the aftermath of United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday. Footage, which began...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea's stand-in skipper N'Golo Kante was berated by Antonio Rudiger and was culpable for Real Madrid sneaking back into the tie... so, having been a Ballon d'Or contender this time last year, has Thomas Tuchel's 'superman' lost his touch?

This time last year, there was not one player in world football who had a more esteemed and polished reputation than master of the midfield N'Golo Kante. Riding high amid a European run which would end in glory against Manchester City in Porto, the Chelsea midfielder was irrepressible in his usual harrying, breaking up the play and setting up match-winning attacks. For Thomas Tuchel, he was irreplaceable.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to book Champions League semifinal spot

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samuel Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the...
MLS
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United training UNDERCOVER as the Portuguese forward desperately tries to stay out of the spotlight after phone smashing shame

Cristiano Ronaldo did his best to avoid the cameras as he skulked in the back of a car when leaving Manchester United training on Tuesday. The Portuguese star, at the centre of a phone-smashing storm, seemingly hoped to stay out of the spotlight with a surreptitious exit in the back of a dark Porsche from the club's Carrington training ground in the afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Van Der Gaag
Person
Robin Van Persie
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Robin
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Erling Haaland will choose his new club within TWO WEEKS... with Man City confident they will beat PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign the Dortmund striker

Erling Haaland will select his new club within the next two weeks, Sportsmail understands. Manchester City remain confident they will win the race for Europe’s hottest property, although it is not yet a done deal. They face opposition from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona for the services of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United to Complement Cristiano Ronaldo With Summer Transfer Priority

Manchester United see a striker to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo as a key target for themselves in the summer transfer window, claims a journalist. While Ronaldo's future isn't completely sorted yet, Erik ten Hag's arrival can bring about certain changes in the squad and the playing style. This can have a bearing on the future of Ronaldo in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajax#The Red Devils#United#Tottenham#Twente#Bayern Munich#Go Ahead Eagles#Psv Eindhoven#Dutch#Motherwell
BBC

Transfer news: United reach 'verbal agreement' with Ten Hag

Manchester United have reached a "verbal agreement in principle" with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to become their next manager. The Dutchman is expected to join on a four-year deal, but an announcement will not be made before Ajax face PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday. (Athletic - subscription required), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

Fans at this weekend's FA Cup semi-finals will encounter a ring of steel at Wembley from police in a bid to avoid the carnage that tarnished the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy

Fans at this weekend’s FA Cup semi-finals will experience a new, security-intense Wembley Stadium after the carnage that marred the Euro 2020 final. An outer ring of steel, sniffer dogs and an increased police presence will greet followers of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Crystal Palace. As Sportsmail reported,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: Unlike Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, Sir Alex Ferguson would NEVER have moaned about Diego Simeone's tactics... he'd just beat Atletico Madrid and show there is a better way instead

Sir Alex Ferguson never had a problem with Wimbledon. Others did. In the days of Dave Bassett and his like-minded successors, there were plenty who moaned about their long ball, anti-football. Ferguson took a different view. He recognised that Wimbledon had good players, and admired their resilience and underdog defiance....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy