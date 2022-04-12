ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erath, Hood, Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 16:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Erath; Hood; Palo...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mingus, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Morgan Mill, TX
City
Dublin, TX
City
Parker, TX
County
Palo Pinto County, TX
State
Texas State
City
Stephenville, TX
City
Fort Hood, TX
County
Parker County, TX
City
Lipan, TX
City
Palo Pinto, TX
City
Mineral Wells, TX
City
Tolar, TX
County
Hood County, TX
County
Erath County, TX
City
Millsap, TX
KTRE

Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eastland, Palo Pinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastland; Palo Pinto THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ERATH NORTHEASTERN EASTLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN PALO PINTO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central Texas.
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Extreme Weather#16 31 00#Mineral Wells State Park
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hill, Jack, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Stephens, Wise, Young by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Hill; Jack; Johnson; Palo Pinto; Parker; Stephens; Wise; Young ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON .Warm temperatures, breezy winds, low moisture, and availability of dried fuels will allow for an elevated to near critical fire weather threat for a large majority of the region. The most concerning area for the fire weather threat will be generally west of I-35 for Sunday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF I-35 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 100 Young, Fire Weather Zone 101 Jack, Fire Weather Zone 102 Wise, Fire Weather Zone 115 Stephens, Fire Weather Zone 116 Palo Pinto, Fire Weather Zone 117 Parker, Fire Weather Zone 133 Johnson and Fire Weather Zone 145 Hill. * TIMING...10 AM to 8 PM Sunday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Around 80. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly. Prevention of fire starts is encouraged by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to producing sparks that can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
HILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coffee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coffee County through 1245 AM CDT At 1207 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ansley to near Brantley to near Andalusia. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elba, New Brockton, Lee, Pine Level, Mixons Crossroads, Perry Store, Curtis, Carl Folsom A/p, Ino, Lowry Mill, Camp Humming Hills, Wise Mill, Roeton, Clowers Crossroads, Basin, Arcus, Woodland Grove Church, Jack, Java and Alberton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Crenshaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR CRENSHAW AND NORTHEASTERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lapine to Luverne to 3 miles north of Dozier, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Luverne, Brantley, Rutledge, Dozier, Glenwood and Petrey. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Ritchie, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler Gusty showers will impact portions of Calhoun, eastern Ritchie, Doddridge, Gilmer, northwestern Lewis, Braxton, central Tyler, southeastern Roane, north central Clay and western Harrison Counties through 215 AM EDT At 127 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near New Martinsville to near Wallback. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glenville, Sutton, Grantsville, Salem, Pennsboro, Gassaway, West Union, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Big Otter, Burnsville, Flatwoods, Sand Fork, Pullman, Auburn, Alma, Wolf Summit, Little Birch, Newberne and Sedalia. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 27 and 32, and between mile markers 35 and 86. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 42 and 72. Route 19 between mile markers 66 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING Some snow is still expected overnight but with additional accumulations of only 2 to 4 inches mainly in areas south of Bend.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Coosa, Elmore, Jefferson, Montgomery, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coosa; Elmore; Jefferson; Montgomery; St. Clair; Talladega SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA COOSA ELMORE JEFFERSON MONTGOMERY ST. CLAIR TALLADEGA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BIRMINGHAM, HOOVER, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, MOODY, PELL CITY, ROCKFORD, SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, AND WETUMPKA.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low- lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Marrero, Avondale, Harvey, Timberlane, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Terrytown, Ama, St. Rose and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 222 and 240. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...East winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: McDonald FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues along Big Sugar Creek. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following county, McDonald. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1203 AM CDT, Gauge reports indicated flooding is occuring from heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pineville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy