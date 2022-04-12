ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ray Lewis Says Ravens Can’t Let Lamar Jackson Leave Baltimore

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yv40h_0f7FcZlo00

The legendary former Ravens linebacker said “It would be crazy if we ever came close to letting him hit the market.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

While rumors have surfaced surrounding Lamar Jackson potentially leaving the franchise as talks on a contract extension continue, the Ravens quarterback is focused on leading the team and playing well going into the 2022 season.

However, for Baltimore legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, it would make him feel better if the franchise handled Jackson’s extension sooner rather than later.

Lewis told Stephen A. Smith on Stephen A's World that Baltimore has to “get something done” to secure the two-time Pro Bowler on a long-term deal.

“I love that kid, Baltimore loves that kid … he’s the new breath around the city,” Lewis said. “I’ve been praying for Lamar since he’s came in and even now because I just want to make sure he is doing the right thing for himself.

“Maybe he doesn’t want the lawyers, the agents and all of that stuff, I get it. Sometimes, you get tired of giving your money away. I think we have to get something done… It would be crazy if we ever came close to letting him hit the market. This is his last year coming up… and I’m telling you there is know way we can let Lamar leave Baltimore.”

The 2019 MVP, who reaches free agency in 2023, could still secure his extension before the 2022 season begins. But the 25-year-old seems confident in his plan of waiting for the extension he feels he deserves as he silenced rumors of a departure recently.

“I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind,” Jackson said in a tweet .

Jackson will earn $23 million playing under his fifth-year option this season if he and the Ravens don’t agree on an extension. However, when he earns a new deal, considering the Deshaun Watson’s recently-signed fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal , Jackson's will be massive as well.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country .

Comments / 10

Related
Distractify

What Is Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death? Here Are the Tragic Details

Prayers up! Dwayne Haskins, best known as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was just 24 years old. Dwayne was also a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State University. His death was announced on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have taken to...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For Adam Schefter To Be Punished

Fans still aren’t happy with Adam Schefter after how he originally reported the Dwayne Haskins death over the weekend. In the tweet, Schefter talked about how Haskins struggled to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh before announcing his passing. Here’s the original tweet, which got deleted:. “Dwayne Haskins,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Is Changing The NFL Record Books

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for another campaign, and they hope to have Lamar Jackson back at full health. The former league MVP missed games due to an ankle injury towards the end of the 2021 season. Even if he only played 12 games, the former Louisville standout still...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith’s Message For The Lakers Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess. What’s the solution? Maybe they should hire ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. At least that’s what Smith thinks they should do. During ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning, Smith suggested the Lakers hire him to be their President of Basketball Operations. We’re pretty sure he wasn’t kidding.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Training With Michael Vick: NFL World Reacts

It seems like Colin Kaepernick has been working out with everybody these days. On Tuesday, he trained with Michael Vick and Chad Johnson. Johnson shared a pic of the three men after the session. Overall, it’s not surprising that Kaepernick linked up with the man formerly known as Ochocinco, but it is interesting that Vick is there.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Bonds With Son Jack, 14, While Playing Basketball & Football: Watch

The NFL star spent time with his oldest child by shooting some hoops and throwing the pigskin around at a gym. Tom Brady shared his love of sports with his oldest son Jack with a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday April 12. The legendary quarterback wrapped his arm around his son, as they posed for a photo at a gym together. He also shared plenty of videos of the two playing basketball and having a catch with a football. It was definitely a super sweet father-son moment for the player.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Clear Favorite Emerging For Odell Beckham Jr.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains one of the bigger names left on the free agent market. While he’s been linked to a few teams, one sportsbook thinks there is a clear-cut favorite to land OBJ. Bovada has released updated team odds for Beckham’s free agency destination. The New...
NFL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

62K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy