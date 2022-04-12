ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

911 outage continues for some parts of county

By Linda Cook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRock Island County residents living in the Andalusia, Taylor Ridge and Edgington continue...

CBS LA

Coroner says deceased firefighter had meth in system

Officials announced that Jonathan Flagler, a Los Angeles County firefighter who died in a house fire earlier this year, not only suffered a heart attack prior to his death but also discovered methamphetamine in his system. He also tested positive for COVID-19. "Fire Fighter Flagler's sacrifice and memory will not be forgotten," County fire said in a statement. "He remains a respected fallen hero of our Fire Department and County family."Flagler died while battling a house fire in Ranchos Palos Verdes in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road earlier this year on Jan. 6. "The smoke and the fire overcame (the firefighter)," interim...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
MyArkLaMiss

Severe weather in Union county leads to power outages

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Thursday night, numerous residents reported power outages after a thunderstorm and strong winds swept through Union County. Entergy crewmen are actively working to restore power to the remaining homes and businesses that are still affected. To stay up to date with power outages in your area, click here.
UNION COUNTY, AR

