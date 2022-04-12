ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

AU Health, first in the state to offer AI-aided colonoscopy

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFeDL_0f7FayiH00

AUGUSTA ( WJBF) — An artificial intelligence software is helping AU Health and the Georgia Cancer Center better find the polyps that can lead to colon cancer.

“It will show a green box indicating hey look at that area there’s something not normal there,” Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology at AU Health Dr. John Erikson Yap said.

AU Health is the first in the state to offer the technology that gives doctors a ” second set of eyes” and helps to pinpoint polyps that could be missed during a colonoscopy.

“The less we miss the polyps the better for the patient because those are the polyps that could eventually become cancer,” Yap said.

ALSO ON WJBF: Richmond County Health Department South Augusta clinic re-opens its doors

Chief of Gastroenterology, Dr. Kenneth Vega said a typical colonoscopy can miss between five and eight percent of the polyps leading to colon cancer.

“Those people who do not have polyps found initially may have them develop and become larger when they have their next examination,” Vega said.

He said the new AI technology will cut down on missed polyps and increase early detection of colon cancer.

“There is literature that shows that about 15 percent of patients coming in for a screening colonoscopy would have polyps found by this technology that would have been missed otherwise,” Vega said.

Doctors said early detection can be crucial in getting ahead of colon cancer before it’s too late.

“Too late meaning that it might have spread and we cannot do anything surgically or endoscopically. So preventing that from happening and seeing more of these polyps with the help of artificial intelligence is very important,” Yap said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

“He decided to do his own pursuit,” police give details on high-speed chase and shooting during Masters Week

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Local law enforcement is speaking out about gun violence in Augusta. That’s after several shootings last week. One person has been arrested following that car chase and shooting on Washington Road on Sunday afternoon. Police say we could see more gun violence as temperatures continue to rise. Unfortunately, even during Masters Week, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
psychologytoday.com

A New AI Mental Health Tool for African Americans

A new study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows how artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning combined with whole genome sequencing (WGS) data may help clinicians diagnose common mental health disorders for African Americans. “In past few decades, protocols, such as the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), have improved...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Augusta, GA
Health
WRDW-TV

How AU Health is expanding its mental health services

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you or your loved one walks into Augusta University Health’s emergency room experiencing a mental health crisis, there’s now a designated doctor on site for your needs. It’s part of the hospital’s new emergency psychiatry program that launched after a rise in the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

AU Health offers new COVID prevention for high-risk patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health is the only local medical facility offering a new way to stop the spread of COVID and keep immunocompromised people safe. We spoke with one woman who has gone through treatment at the Georgia Cancer Center. She says this new treatment can help her live a more normal life moving forward.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Colonoscopy#Au Health#The Georgia Cancer Center
biospace.com

An Unlikely Pair: New Pancreatic Cancer Vaccine Utilizes Immunity from Tetanus

An article published this week in Science Translational Medicine has provided a possible solution for the daunting task of treating patients with pancreatic cancer. Researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine have cleverly developed a vaccine for pancreatic cancer by using the adaptive immunity already present in nearly all of the global population. The novel approach could mark a turning point in the long road to pancreatic cancer treatments.
CANCER
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Department of Health
scitechdaily.com

Vitamin C Supplements Could Help Reduce Toxic Side Effects of Common Cancer Treatment

In rats, vitamin C supplementation helps preserve skeletal muscle after doxorubicin therapy. A study conducted in rats suggests that taking vitamin C may help to counteract the muscle atrophy that is a common side effect of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin. Although clinical studies would be needed to determine the safety and effectiveness of taking vitamin C during doxorubicin treatment, the findings suggest vitamin C may represent a promising opportunity to reduce some of the drug’s most debilitating side effects.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Percent of Neck Biopsies Are Cancer?

Most neck masses are noncancerous, but persistent, continuously growing neck mass requires a neck biopsy. Nearly 75 percent of lateral neck biopsies done in patients older than 40 years of age are cancerous. This is because only suspicious neck masses are biopsied. The incidence of head and neck squamous cell...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
Cancer Health

FDA Approves First Pre-Surgery Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer

On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy as the first neoadjuvant, or pre-surgery, immunotherapy for adults with resectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), meaning their tumors can be surgically removed. “We are thrilled about the FDA’s expanded use of the cancer...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers look to licorice for promising cancer treatments

Licorice is more than a candy people either love or hate—it may play a role in preventing or treating certain types of cancer, according to researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago. Gnanasekar Munirathinam and his research team are studying substances derived from the licorice plant Glycyrrhiza glabra to...
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Novel marker may help diagnose aggressive cancers with poor prognosis

A study published in The Journal of Pathology reveals that many cancers that carry a poor prognosis express an altered form of human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT), an enzyme that regulates the expression of multiple genes. Scientists previously linked a modification called phosphorylation at a particular location on the hTERT...
CANCER
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy