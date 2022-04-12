ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna discusses her jaw-dropping maternity looks in May issue of Vogue

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niCSq_0f7FZSYG00

LOS ANGELES — Rihanna understood the assignment: Nail your maternity photo shoot and showcase it on the cover of the world’s most prominent fashion magazine.

Any why wouldn’t she? When the “Diamonds” singer revealed in January that she was pregnant with her first child, she made it abundantly clear that she was disrupting the outdated rules of maternity wear — with nearly naked pregnancy style.

“our lil fashion killa on da cover of VOGUE!!” she wrote Tuesday on Instagram, revealing her May cover issue and giving a nod to her baby daddy, ASAP Rocky.

The Fenty Beauty founder has shared some jaw-dropping maternity looks on social media and morsels about the shift in her life over the last few months. This week, she opens up about it all in the May issue of Vogue magazine. She chose high-fashion looks that showcased her growing belly and had famed fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz do the honors.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” Rihanna told writer Chioma Nnadi of her take on maternity style. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

When she found out she was pregnant, the singer said, she thought, "(t)here’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

And that outlook is manifested in the lacy Alaïa bodysuit she wears on the glossy cover and the bump-baring Rick Owens, Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture and Saint Laurent looks inside the magazine.

“At first I expected some magical change, but really I remain who I am,” she told Nnadi, and “none of the dials are turned down.”

But it isn’t all glam maternity shoots, diamond belly chains and wishful thinking. The business mogul and nine-time Grammy winner also seemed pretty grounded about the life-altering experience of becoming a parent.

“Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again,” the 34-year-old billionaire said.

“Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it. What it looks like? I’m not sure.”

In a separate video, she told the magazine that she’s brushing off the pregnancy “horror stories” she’s heard and “having a good time” right now. She’s also looking forward to her child teaching her more than she “could ever teach them.”

“And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails — a passenger as much as the driver,” she said.

RiRi also opened up about her relationship with Rocky, whom she’s collaborated and been friends with for years before they reportedly started dating in 2020. The artists grew closer during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she said they weren’t planning to have a baby, but were “certainly not planning against it.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Gown At Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Rihanna’s baby bump was on full display on Oscars night. The singer continued to show off her growing belly in a sheer gown at Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont. Rihanna’s maternity fashion reign continues. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer dazzled in a sheer gown at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. The top portion of the dress was completely sheer, save for the bandeau bra Rihanna had on. Rihanna continued to bare her bump in another sensational outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Rihanna Showcases Playful Pink Maternity Look While Out in L.A.

Watch: Rihanna Shines BRIGHT at Fenty Beauty Event. The 34-year-old pregnant singer showcased yet another playful maternity style while out to dinner in Los Angeles Saturday, April 2. Rihanna sported a $2,290 spaghetti strap fuchsia mohair and recycled nylon Saint Laurent mini dress with a seafoam feather trim, paired with $606 mint green pointed The Attico pumps and a mint green, faux feather, pearl handle Dries Van Noten clutch, plus an emerald ring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asap Rocky
Person
Rick Owens
Person
Rihanna
Person
Annie Leibovitz
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Powder Blue Shearling & Mini Skirt For Dinner At Giorgio Baldi

RiRi continues her pregnancy style streak with her latest look, sporting a blue shearling jacket and showing off her gams in a metallic mini skirt. Rihanna was a vision in blue on Tuesday night as she headed to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. The pregnant star continued to shine in her stylish maternity wear, this time actually covering her growing baby bump in a light blue hoodie with an airbrush imprint and “Dream” inscribed on the front. She covered the sweatshirt with a matching colored blue leather and shearling jacket that featured black piping. RiRi gave the look some sparkle by also wearing a shimmering metallic mini skirt and purple strappy heels with bejeweled embellishments around the ankles. The gorgeous Barbadian singer pulled her hair up to complete the look, also adding silver drop earrings to the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Vogue Magazine
In Style

Rihanna Shared a Throwback Baby Photo With Her Mother

Rihanna is celebrating her mother's birthday with some wholesome nostalgia. The soon-to-be-mother herself expressed her admiration and love for her mom with an adorable throwback photo on what looks to be her mom's wedding day. In the image, Rih's mom, Monica Braithwaite, wore a white wedding dress with '80s-esque lacy...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé makes bold fashion statement in dazzling sheer dress

Beyoncé is no stranger to head-turning style statements but her latest might just be her most impressive yet. The Lemonade hitmaker left her fans utterly stunned in a sheer, jeweled gown which left practically nothing to the imagination. Beyoncé shared the snapshots on Instagram and while her social media...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Rihanna Paired Her Glittery Micro-Miniskirt With This Nostalgic Trend

Another day, another iconic Rihanna maternity look. The newly minted billionaire and soon-to-be mother stepped out in a confusing outfit that also evoked some nostalgia. On Tuesday, the businesswoman grabbed dinner at her go-to restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, wearing a glittery micro-miniskirt that she paired with a baby blue, airbrushed hoodie that transports us back to the early aughts when this colorful, customizable garment was handed out at birthday parties or purchased as a souvenir on vacation. She paired the unusual sweatshirt — which had the words "Living the Dream" scribed in sparkly script on top of a skyline — with a shearling jacket in the same color.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Masterfully Mixes Colors, Textures and Patterns for a Whimsical Outfit With Katie Holmes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Suri Cruise stepped out on the town for a quick coffee run alongside her mother, Katie Holmes in New York. The 15-year-old wore a fleece-lined denim jacket over a baby blue pullover or sweater with retro-inspired tan and white slacks that incorporated blue stitching. She accessorized with a knitted green and white checkerboard tote. Cruise coordinated the outfit with dark blue Converse sneakers, mixing and matching the blue hues in her outfit. The ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
mycolumbuspower.com

Gabrielle Union Struts Her Stuff In A New York & Company Maxi Dress From Her Collection With The Brand

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Gabrielle Union is ready for spring in her green New York & Company knit maxi dress and she’s definitely glowing!. Yesterday, the actress took to Instagram to show off her look in a sexy cutout dress from her collaboration with the fashion retailer that was everything! The dress currently retails for $129 and features two knee-high slits on both sides. The beauty paired the look with oversized hoop earrings and wore slide-in heels to add a bit of flair to the spring-like ensemble. As for her hair, she wore her dark loc in a high, crimped ponytail that was perfect for the warmer temps ahead.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WHAS 11

Rihanna Shows an Up Close and Personal Look at her Baby Bump

Rihanna is giving the world a look at her growing baby bump!. On Sunday, the Fenty Beauty founder shared a video on her Instagram Story that proudly showed off her tummy. “Taking 'booty do' to a new level #preggoaf,” she wrote. In the video, the mommy-to-be pans the camera around her stomach that is dressed in jeans and a cropped vintage T-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of her sons supporting her during the CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood seriously has the most unwavering – and adorable – support system out there, and she just proved it. The songstress has been celebrating back-to-back career wins and special performances, from her eighth Grammy win for her album My Savior to a residency in Las Vegas, and she just shared the sweetest post of who's there through it all.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Rihanna talks fashion, motherhood as due date approaches

NEW YORK — (AP) — Timekeeping isn't Rihanna's strong suit, and that goes for the pregnancy she's been sharing with the world as well. "Planning? I wouldn't say planning," she told Vogue about her upcoming motherhood. "But certainly not planning against it. I don't know when I ovulate or any of that type of (expletive). We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test."
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
692
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy