ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HmMY_0f7FZMV800

How incredibly trashy…

Look, we don’t have a problem with Ford Mustangs. We know some very nice people who own them. However, there’s an unfortunate stereotype of the Mustang driver who’s completely reckless, having zero regard for anyone else on the sidewalk. We see bad behavior from Challenger and Camaro drivers, too, but it’s stuff like this video of an S550 hitting a Lamborghini Huracan, then taking off like nothing happened which works to reinforce the unfortunate stereotype.

Watch or listen to the new Motorious Podcast episode here.

The clip, which reportedly was taken on the streets of Miami back on March 21, lasts a mere 12 seconds. However, that’s enough to absolutely enrage car enthusiasts. After all, if you hit someone else’s ride you better as hell stop and provide your insurance information. Not only is it illegal to engage in a hit-and-run, it’s just a jerk move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1vlj_0f7FZMV800

The car with the dashcam is in the left lane of a four-lane road. Up ahead is the Huracan with its brake lights illuminated, stopped in the right lane waiting for what looks like some sort of turnoff lane. There’s a car in front of the supercar, so it can’t move forward and get out of the lane of traffic.

That’s when the Ford Mustang comes on the scene like a wrecking ball. The little pony goes from the right lane into the left, cutting off the car running the dashcam. Unfortunately, the driver miscalculates and catches the rear corner of the Lambo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCphE_0f7FZMV800

There’s no way the Mustang driver didn’t know what happened, unless he was driving intoxicated. Forces from the impact send his car swerving into the right lane and he overcorrects, swerving into the left lane. Thankfully, he doesn’t slam into oncoming traffic, but it was close. Then he just keeps on driving.

As many people immediately observed, the Mustang is an EcoBoost. Does that explain why the driver just hit and ran? You be the judge.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Cuda Drag Car Is Barn Find Gold

Wait until you find out what’s under the hood…. Back before drag racing became a sport which required serious financial backing to be competitive, a person could piece together their own quarter-mile monster in their garage on the weekends (and a lot of weeknights, too). That’s what Milburn Varner and his brother-in-law David Rehring did back in 1970 when they acquired a hot 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda and decided to make it a Hemi-powered hero using his garage as a workshop. After retiring the American muscle car in 1974, he simply parked it until recently, when a group rescued it and made the thing sing again – which you can hear in the included video.
CARS
Motorious

1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skylark Sports Ultra-Rare Engine Option

This crazy classic car is the supercharged V8 racer that no one expected. In the 1950s, two competing cars constantly fought for the title of America's favorite luxury sedan/coupe. These vehicles came from manufacturers who had been at each other's throats for decades by that point and still reigns true to this day. We're talking about Ford and Chevy; more specifically, we're talking about the Fairlane and Impala. These two cars were direct competitors back in the day, and classic automotive enthusiasts still fight about it. You can get a piece of the action in this excellent condition 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skylark. This car has made great attributes both under the hood and inside the car but first, let's talk about the incredible exterior quality and how it's been maintained after all these years.
CARS
Motorious

C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

Driving a powerful high-performance sports car certainly is an exhilarating feeling. Unfortunately, for some people it’s so intoxicating they start doing really stupid things behind the wheel while on public roads. Hey, if you want to hot dog it on a track with nobody around, spinning out and flipping your Corvette, by all means go for it. But a guy in California did one worse, using his C8 Corvette like a bowling ball, flipping a truck onto its roof in the process of mangling his mid-engine sports car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Someone Swapped A Cummins Diesel Into This Ford Mustang

This is some pretty twisted fun. YouTuber Westen Champlin has a penchant for big diesel trucks, including semis. When he’s not playing with his many trucks, the guy does even crazier things like swapping a Cummins diesel engine into a Ford Mustang. Just what kind of sick, twisted, cool individual is this guy? You really have to watch the video accompanying this article, because words cannot completely describe this build.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamborghini Huracan#Pony Car#Vehicles#Ford Mustangs#S550#Motorious Podcast
CarBuzz.com

9 Cars That Could Soon Be Scrapped In The US

Not every bright idea or product captures the imagination of the buying public and many that do fail to sustain a high level of success over several years. Research shows that nearly half of all new businesses fail within the first five years, and even wildly successful products like the BlackBerry smartphone saw a dramatic fall from grace a few years ago. These unpredictable fluctuations in what people desire spill over into the automotive sphere, too.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cars
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

ARCA Hauler Driver Killed In Horrific Crash

A horrific crash in Texas killed David Gilliland Racing hauler driver Steven Stotts and injured three other people. The aftermath of the accident, which happened at 4:25 am on March 8 on Interstate 20 just outside Longview, Texas, looks absolutely horrific. It’s just another reminder of how powerful big trucks are and the deadly consequences which can unfold when things go out of control.
LONGVIEW, TX
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
Motorious

The Greatest Muscle Car Police Chase Ends On Empty

After slipping the helicopter, the Hellcat ran out of gas. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
Outdoor Life

Gun Review: The Colt Python 3-Inch Model

I find it rare for a gun to possess intrinsic warmth, but the Colt Python 3-inch model reintroduced this year has just that. I don’t mean warmth produced by the combustion of smokeless powder—I mean a genuine warmth that you feel when you pick it up. When you do encounter a gun with warmth, it’s irresistible. That’s exactly what I felt when I first wrapped my hand around the Python’s walnut grip.
ALASKA STATE
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy