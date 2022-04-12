ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK opposition Labour Party: PM Johnson and Sunak must resign

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzM07_0f7FYlTo00

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak should resign after police told them they would be fined for COVID-19 breaches at gatherings in Downing Street, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign," Starmer said in a statement.

"The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says it looks like P&O broke the law

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he believed that P&O Ferries had broken the law by sacking 800 staff with immediate effect via video message and that the government would take legal action. P&O, which is owned by Dubai ports firm DP World,...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Party Leader#Uk#British#Conservatives
Reuters

UK PM Johnson defends Saudi visit after mass execution

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended on Wednesday his decision to visit Saudi Arabia where he is seeking increased supplies of oil, saying ties with the country were very important and promising to raise human rights issues. Johnson arrived in the United Arab Emirates and...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory MP Sir David Amess assassinated by ‘Islamist terrorist’ who also targeted Michael Gove, court hears

The veteran Conservative MP Sir David Amess was assassinated by a “radicalised Islamist terrorist” who also targeted Michael Gove, a court has heard.Ali Harbi Ali, 26, tricked his way into meeting 69-year-old Sir David at a church before stabbing him to death in a “vicious and frenzied attack” last October, jurors have been told.Ali is also accused of carrying out reconnaissance on communities and levelling up secretary Michael Gove and Tory MP Mike Freer. In addition, the court heard that the defendant conducted internet research on deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, defence secretary Ben Wallace and Labour leader Sir Keir...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Boris Johnson's 'partygate' fine means he should resign, according to Bucks MP

A Buckinghamshire MP has called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign immediately. The PM has been notified that police intend to issue a fine for his role in the 'partygate' scandal. Mr Johnson has been accused of breaching coronavirus restrictions in place during lockdown and the Prime Minsister's spokesperson...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Ahead of budget update, UK's Sunak says must stay on top of debt

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday it was more important than ever to take a responsible approach to the public finances, a day before his budget update to parliament. "With inflation and interest rates still on the rise, it's crucial that we don't...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Zahawi confirms plan for longer school week, as Labour brands Sunak ‘Mr Tax’

Schools across the country will be told to provide at least 32.5 hours of teaching a week under a new government plan, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has confirmed.The Schools White Paper will set out the new requirement when it is published tomorrow but the government has not made any new money available to fund the increase in teaching hours.Most primary and secondary schools already offer a 32.5-hour week, but Mr Zahawi said there are discrepancies that need to be abolished by 2023.“A child who receives 20 minutes less teaching time per day ultimately ends up missing out on two weeks of learning a year,” he explained on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has been branded “Mr Tax” by Labour as it accused him of “acting in his own interest” in the spring statement.The chancellor is reportedly planning a new council tax rebate after initially announcing a £150 refund to help households with sky-high energy costs.
The Independent

Ukraine crisis shows Boris Johnson must drop opposition to EU defence pact, Tories say

The Ukraine crisis shows Boris Johnson must drop his opposition to a defence pact with the EU to allow the UK to quickly deploy forces around Europe, a Tory group says.The Conservative European Forum (CEF) wants Britain to join projects run by an EU body called Permanent Structured Cooperation in Defence (PESCO) – a bid to create a common defence policy.As a first step, it argues that the prime minister should sign up to its Military Mobility project, to ease bureaucracy preventing the quick movement of military personnel and assets.The call comes after the UK rejected a defence and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sturgeon calls on PM and Chancellor to resign after fines

Scotland’s First Minister has said both the Prime Minister and Chancellor should resign after receiving fines over parties being held in Downing Street.The Met said on Tuesday that at least 30 more fines were issued over the partygate saga, with a spokesman for Number 10 confirming both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be among the recipients.Calls for their resignations swelled in the hours after the announcement, with Nicola Sturgeon among those calling for them to step down.But Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – previously one of the leading voices in calling for the Prime Minister to resign over partygate...
POLITICS
BBC

Conservative MP calls for PM Boris Johnson to resign after fine

A Conservative MP has become the first from his party to publicly call for Boris Johnson to resign after being fined for breaching lockdown rules. The prime minister, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak paid £50 each for attending a birthday party for Mr Johnson in June 2020.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

402K+
Followers
314K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy