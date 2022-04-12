One arrested following vehicle pursuit, eastside manhunt

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man was arrested following a short pursuit in Stockton on Friday, said the Stockton Police Department.
When officers first attempted to stop the suspect on West Lane, a known suspect with outstanding warrants for his arrest, the man rammed their police car and drove off leading officers on a pursuit.
When the chase ended, the driver refused to follow commands. A taser was used and the suspect was placed in restraints.
Additionally, a firearm was found in the suspect’s vehicle.
Vaquan Jefferson, 25, was arrested for assault on an officer, weapon charges, traffic charges, and warrants.
