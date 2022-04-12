Nordstrom won’t move from Oak Park Mall to Country Club Plaza

Nordstrom said Tuesday afternoon it will not open a planned new Country Club Plaza store and instead will remain in its Overland Park location at Oak Park Mall.

The retailer confirmed speculation that it would not build the new location at 4720 Jefferson St. after removing multiple references to a planned fall 2023 relocation from its official website detailing future store openings nationwide.

“We no longer have plans to relocate our Oak Park store to Country Club Plaza,” a Nordstrom spokesperson said in an email. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers in the Kansas City community in Oak Park.”

A Plaza spokesperson on Tuesday corroborated Nordstrom’s statement. The deal was terminated at the Plaza’s request.

“Taubman and Macerich, the owners of Country Club Plaza, and Nordstrom have mutually agreed not to move forward with the new Nordstrom store slated for the district,” the Plaza spokesperson said in an email. “Taubman is actively reviewing alternative plans for the location and looks forward to making an announcement in the near future.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.