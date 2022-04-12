ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

‘Interstellar object’ blazed over Pacific in 2014, secret docs reveal

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Top secret documents have finally been published revealing details of a mysterious object that exploded in space eight years ago.

The blazing fireball was spotted over the southwestern Pacific in Papua New Guinea back in 2014.

It’s now been confirmed as an interstellar object.

In fact, it’s the first interstellar meteor detected in our solar system.

The rock measured only 1.5 feet wide and was hurtling towards Earth at an incredible speed of 130,000 mph.

Those sorts of speeds are unheard of for meteors within our solar system.

It’s thought some debris from it may have landed in the South Pacific Ocean as well.

Harvard space experts Amir Siraj and Avi Loeb made the call years ago.

But their research was caught up in red tape while officials investigated.

They said in 2019 that it probably came “from the deep interior of a planetary system or a star in the thick disk of the Milky Way galaxy”.

The United States Space Command (USSC) has now confirmed details in a newly-released memo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLklv_0f7FY9DZ00 US Space Command chief scientist Dr. Joel Mozer described the reported 2014 explosion as “an interstellar trajectory.”U.S. Space Command

Lieutenant general John E. Shaw, deputy commander of the USSC, said that the findings were “sufficiently accurate to confirm an interstellar trajectory”.

Siraj told Vice: “I get a kick out of just thinking about the fact that we have interstellar material that was delivered to Earth, and we know where it is.

“One thing that I’m going to be checking—and I’m already talking to people about—is whether it is possible to search the ocean floor off the coast of Papua New Guinea and see if we can get any fragments.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Related
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Milky Way Galaxy#Interstellar Object#Harvard#Ussc#Us Space Command#U S Space Command
LiveScience

Astronomers just discovered the farthest object in the known universe — but what is it?

A possible galaxy that exists some 13.5 billion light-years from Earth has broken the record for farthest astronomical object ever seen. That age places this collection of stars, now dubbed HD1, between a time of total darkness — about 14 billion years ago the universe was a blank slate devoid of any stars or galaxies — and one of just-burgeoning lights as clumps of dust and gas were growing into their cosmic destinies.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Scientists Think They've Solved The Mystery of Asteroid Ryugu's Origin

In 2014, the Japanese Space Agency JAXA launched the Hayabusa 2 spacecraft to visit asteroid Ryugu. It arrived at the asteroid in June 2018 and studied it from orbit for over a year. Hayabusa 2 even dispatched four rovers to the asteroid's surface. After departing, it flew past Earth in...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

NASA's new moon rocket spotted from space rolling to the launch pad (photos)

NASA's moonbound rocket rolled to the launch pad, and satellites orbiting Earth captured the milestone from space. Excitement is running high NASA rolled its Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, topped by an Orion spacecraft, out to the launch pad at the agency's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Thursday (March 17) (the rollout extended into the early hours of Friday (March 18) morning). But, while humans on Earth shared countless photos of the rollout, we weren't the only ones watching.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PennLive.com

NASA’s Earth early warning system detects a small asteroid

NASA’s early warning system for Earth is doing its job. The system detected a “tiny” asteroid, according to CNN. The asteroid was sized in at 6 1/2 feet (2 meters). According to a statement from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, astronomer Krisztián Sarneczky detected the small asteroid two hours before it hit the Earth’s atmosphere right over the Norwegian Sea on Friday, March 11.
ASTRONOMY
hypebeast.com

NASA's Hubble Telescope Discovers 80-Mile Wide Comet Hurtling Towards Earth

NASA has now discovered the largest comet nucleus ever observed thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope. Named C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), the massive comet spans more than 80 miles across in diameter, making it larger than the state of Rhode Island. At roughly 50 times the size of an average comet, it boasts a mass of a staggering 500 trillion tonnes. According to NASA, the comet has been falling towards the Sun for well over a million years and is now headed towards Earth at a whopping speed of 22,000 mph.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Astronomers reveal best image yet of mysterious odd radio circles in space

Astronomy's newest mystery objects⁠—odd radio circles, or ORCs⁠—have been pulled into sharp focus by an international team of astronomers using the world's most capable radio telescopes. When first revealed in 2020 by the ASKAP radio telescope, owned and operated by Australia's national science agency CSIRO, odd...
ASTRONOMY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

A 'rogue rocket' collided with the Moon, causing a crater

A rare piece of space debris collided with the moon last month, causing a crater on the moon's surface, the first piece of space junk to cause a crater on the moon, according to National Geographic. Around 7:25 a.m. ET on March 4, experts estimate, a discarded rocket stage that's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

