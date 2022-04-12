ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rep. Al Lawson political future shaky due to redistricting and proxy vote record

By Juliegrace Brufke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cx96O_0f7FY7S700

Florida R ep. Al Lawson’s political fate remains unclear as Gov. Ron DeSantis takes the reins on drawing the Sunshine State’s redistricting lines, with some Republicans calling for the governor to make the new map as red as possible.

The Fifth Congressional District, which runs from Jacksonville to Tallahassee and is currently rated a D+12 seat by nonpartisan political handicapper Cook Political Report , could soon be unrecognizable. The Democratic stronghold represented by Lawson, 73, could soon be broken up.


Lawson, a Democratic state legislator from 1982 to 2010 and a House member since 2017, could soon face a much rougher reelection bid than expected. GOP operatives say his record on proxy voting is potentially a problem if he is drawn into a red-leaning or purple seat.

The Florida Democrat is one of three lawmakers who has solely voted via proxy this year, surpassing Rep. Kai Kahele, a first-term Hawaii Democrat who recently came under fire in his home state after the Honolulu Civil Beat reported on his absence from the Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, instituted proxy voting at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago and has extended it several times. But lawmakers are supposed to have a valid excuse not to show up for voting, such as being stricken with COVID-19 themselves or dealing with another illness.

The other two proxy voting-only House members, Democratic Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard of California and Albio Sires of New Jersey, are retiring after the 2022 elections, so their avoidance of the House floor is understandable if not necessarily justifiable. However, Lawson is running again.

Some GOP operatives have argued that it should incentivize DeSantis to break up the district. Florida-based GOP strategist Ford O’Connell took aim at the Republican-led state Legislature for initially pushing back on DeSantis’s proposed maps.

“Basically, the Legislature wants to reward a guy who isn't doing his job for his own district and just will continue to let bygones be bygones. That just seems insane to me,” O’Connell said.

And House Republicans, who have vowed to do away with proxy voting if they take back the majority in November, despite the party also having utilized the tool, are expected to hit Democrats in swing seats on the subject leading up to November.

“You can bet Republicans will be reminding voters House Democrats refused to show up to work while collecting six-figure taxpayer-funded paychecks,” another senior GOP strategist said.

Lawson’s office did not respond to requests for comment about his proxy voting record.

Critics of carving up the district Lawson represents argue it could violate Florida’s Fair Districts amendment, which bars new redistricting maps from reducing minority communities’ voting power to elect the representative of their choice. Democrats were quick to slam the state Legislature’s decision to surrender power to DeSantis on redistricting.

"The Florida Legislature’s decision to hand redistricting over to Gov. Ron DeSantis is an unprecedented and shameless abdication of their responsibilities as an elected body,”  DCCC spokesman Abel Iraola said in a statement.

“Large majorities of Floridians from across the political spectrum have made it clear they want to see fair maps. Based on his public comments, there is no doubt that any proposal from Gov. DeSantis would be a nonstarter and an attack on Black representation in Florida."

FLORIDA LEGISLATURE SURRENDERS TO DESANTIS ON REDISTRICTING

Lawson slammed the move after the news broke earlier this week, arguing the Legislature “is caving to the intimidation of DeSantis and his desire to create additional Republican seats in Congress by eliminating minority-access districts.”

Lawson noted that the courts previously deemed his seat a fair district, arguing a dramatic change would be a partisan power grab.

“Previously, the Florida Supreme Court scolded the Florida Legislature for injecting partisan politics into the reapportionment process. Florida voters were hopeful that legislators would have learned their lesson. They did not,” he said in a statement on Monday. “Again, I am not surprised but disappointed with the Legislature’s inability to fulfill their constitutional duties as elected officials without political interference from DeSantis.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

DeSantis dismissed allegations that a new district would disenfranchise minority voters at a press conference on Tuesday.

"We are not going to have a 200-mile gerrymander that divvies up people based on the color of their skin. That is wrong," DeSantis said. "That is not the way we've governed in the state of Florida, and so that will obviously — that will be litigated.”

While Lawson may face a tougher district in his next race, one GOP lawmaker said not to count him out in a race for a red-leaning seat.

“Al Lawson has, for a long time, been pretty good at getting Republican votes throughout his whole career,” the lawmaker said.

The state Legislature is slated to meet for a special session on redistricting later this month.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Hawaii State
Local
Florida Government
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. DeSantis Accused of Cheating To Remain in Power – Editorial Also Accuses Governor of Racism

An editorial statement published in the Palm Beach Post on March 27 accuses Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of cheating to remain in control, through pushing his personal redistricting plan for Congressional districts. The plan being proposed by the governor would make Florida's Congressional districts even more partisan than they are at present.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Controversial Republican Matt Gaetz Confirms He Will Run for Re-Election

A self-styled "different kind of Republican" Matt GaetzGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Florida isn't short of politicians from both sides of the aisle who divide public opinion, but Representative Matt Gaetz is certainly one of the most divisive. Representing the North West of Florida, Gaetz confirmed on March 20 that he will seek re-election.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Kahele
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Albio Sires
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Al Lawson
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#Florida Legislature#State Of Florida#Republicans#Cook Political Report#House#Gop#Democratic Reps
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
199K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy