Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Twins are giving Correa the day off for the first time this season. Jorge Polanco is shifting to shortstop and batting cleanup on Wednesday afternoon. Luis Arraez is returning to the lineup to bat second and man second base. Gio Urshela is batting out of the three-hole.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO