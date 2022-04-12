ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds, prediction: Underrated LA the pick

The Clippers and the Timberwolves have been two of the hottest teams in the league and they’ll meet in the 7-vs-8 game in the play-in tournament on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

The Clippers rank second in 3-point shooting percent and will be facing a Wolves team which allows the seventh highest frequency of 3-point attempts.

The Timberwolves force turnovers at the third-highest rate this season (15.5 percent), however the Clippers are one of the best teams in the league at protecting the ball, ranking seventh in turnover rate. If the Clippers can take care of the ball as they’ve always done, they should have no problem scoring.

While many of the betting models make the Wolves favorites, I’m not sure they’re capturing what the Clippers are right now. The Clippers are stacked with wing talent that can shoot, defend and has experience in a postseason setting. The Wolves are a great story but they’re caught in a bad situation.

The Play : Clippers +3.5 and on the moneyline (+125).

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley was crying after Timberwolves beat Clippers in play-in game

What’s it like to come across your ex knowing you won the breakup? Just ask Patrick Beverley. Beverley’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers 109-104 at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. The victory secured Minnesota the No. 7 spot in the playoffs and a first-round playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies. The loss means the Clippers face the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans game for the right to take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
ClutchPoints

Is Clippers star Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Timberwolves in play-in tournament

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Tuesday night. The Clippers have been without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard the entirety of the season as he continues to rehab from a torn right ACL. As the star gets closer and closer to his highly anticipated return, it leads to one to wonder: Is Leonard playing vs. the Timberwolves in the play-in tournament?
CBS LA

Clippers fall flat in 4th quarter, lose Play-In Game vs Timberwolves

Despite having All-Star Paul George ready for to go, the Clippers fell short against a shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves team, losing 109-104 on Tuesday night in a Play-In Tournament game to get to the playoffs. The Clippers now await to face the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans Play-In game to see who will face the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.Minnesota was led by sophomore sensation and All-Star guard Anthony Edwards who finished with a team-high 30 points. Former Laker D'Angelo Russell provided a big boost in scoring for Minnesota, recording 29 points. Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out of the game with...
