Plexus renews its sponsorship of Scottsdale's McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park for 2022

Plexus Worldwide, one of the largest direct selling health and wellness companies in the world, has renewed its status as McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park’s presenting sponsor for 2022.

“We truly enjoyed our role as the presenting sponsor of Scottsdale’s McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park as it hosted so many wonderful events during 2021,” said Tarl Robinson, CEO and founder of Plexus Worldwide.

“The railroad park is such a special place in our community, bringing so much joy to kids and adults of all ages across the greater Scottsdale area. We’re thrilled that Plexus can continue contributing to the park and build wonderful memories for so many families.”

The McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park is operated by Scottsdale Parks & Recreation. The 30-acre park, located in the heart of Scottsdale, is one of a kind. This is due to numerous private donations and the support of partnerships with the Scottsdale Railroad and Mechanical Society, a privately-run board whose sole purpose is to benefit and enhance the park.

Families and visitors to the park can find a variety of shops and museums, enjoy the one-of-a-kind playground, or just relax in the grass under a tree in Scottsdale’s most beautiful park.

“The Plexus partnership came at a perfect time to provide the park with some extra financial stability with all the unknowns of 2021,” said Sunny Nakagawa, parks & recreation manager for McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park. “We couldn’t be more excited that Plexus will continue as the park’s presenting sponsor to help us bring joy to families year-round.”

“Scottsdale has been home to Plexus Worldwide since we founded the company, and this sponsorship gives us another opportunity to contribute to the community we’re proud to call home,” said Alec Clark, president and founder of Plexus Worldwide. “The events hosted at the park create wonderful memories for children and families, whether it be Exclusively Little Expo, the summer concert series, Spook-track-Ula, or Holiday Lights, bringing our community together in smiles.”

Plexus Worldwide sells millions of wellness products to its Customers and Brand Ambassadors each quarter in its mission to support a healthy lifestyle. Plexus products include four categories: gut health, weight management, skincare, and nutrition.