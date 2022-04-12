23-year-old Port Lavaca man charged with murder

Blake Downs, 23

CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – Authorities have arrested a 23-year-old man in the murder of Coewin Boerm, 19. The shooting death happened Saturday morning around 9 o’clock at 98 Holloman Rd.

Blake Downs is charged with murder. He’s at the Calhoun County jail in lieu of a $850,000 bond. The motive is unclear, but authorities said both the victim and suspect were intoxicated at the time.

