ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Many St. Louisans across the area are ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day after the pandemic shuttered various celebrations for two years. Thousands will flock to Dogtown to turn the community green in honor of the holiday. Starting at 9 a.m., the Dogtown Irish Festival kicks off ahead of the 37th Ancient Order of Hibernians Parade at 11 a.m. along Tamm Avenue. After talking to nearby residents, organizers said this will be the last year for party beads. They said the throwing of beads is a safety concern for the younger children who attend our parade.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 27 DAYS AGO