ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Met Police are accused of 'politicising' Partygate probe as Tory MPs question timing of fines issued to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak ahead of local elections

By Claire Ellicott
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The Metropolitan Police has been accused of ‘politicising’ Partygate after fining the Prime Minister and Chancellor for attending a birthday gathering lasting only nine minutes.

Scotland Yard today said it had issued 50 fixed penalty notices – up from 20 last month – as part of Operation Hillman.

But it is now expected that as the police continue to examine each event, Mr Johnson could receive more fines.

He is believed to have attended at least six of the 12 parties under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZ7AL_0f7FVOq400
One senior MP said: ‘It beggars belief that the Met are politicising fines at such a crucial time for our country'

However, Tory MPs have questioned the timing of the fines ahead of the local elections on May 5 and why they had not all been issued in one go.

One senior MP said: ‘It beggars belief that the Met are politicising fines at such a crucial time for our country.

‘You would hope that Sadiq Khan’s police force would be focused on tackling crime affecting Londoners in their daily lives.’

A Tory former minister added the force should have waited until the election was over as it might look like it is ‘attempting to influence the outcome’.

Meanwhile, some backbenchers argued that the timing was positive for the Government as MPs are in recess and not in Westminster for another week.

The senior Metropolitan Police officer in charge of the Downing Street Partygate investigation is deputy assistant commissioner Jane Connors.

Her team has examined CCTV, emails and questioned attendees at the alleged rule-breaking parties. She joined the force in 1993 and gained her current rank last year.

And she previously defended the force over their handling of the vigil on Clapham Common for Sarah Everard.

When asked about the possibility that he may receive further fines, Mr Johnson did not rule it out today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to retract claim that Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his incendiary claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit vote – and insisted Kyiv is not offended.The prime minister was reported to be regretting making the comparison – made in his weekend Tory conference speech – after it was branded “insulting” to the Ukrainian people and “insane”.But his spokesman made clear he was not having “second thoughts”, arguing it is legitimate to categorise both struggles as a “desire for freedom”.The spokesman added: “It’s worth noting that the Ukrainian ambassador was in the audience at the time. He gave...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson condemned for pulling funny faces as MPs told of Ukrainians ‘huddled in basements’

Boris Johnson giggled and pulled funny faces as the Commons was reminded of the suffering of Ukrainians “huddled in basements”, triggering strong criticism.The prime minister was accused of being “beneath contempt” when his joking and gurning were captured on camera during Rishi Sunak’s tribute to the “bravery” being shown under Russian fire.“As I stand here, men, women and children are huddled in basements across Ukraine seeking protection,” the chancellor said – while Mr Johnson curled his bottom lip and wiggled his eyebrows.“The sorrow we feel for their suffering, and admiration for their bravery is only matched by the gratitude...
POLITICS
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Boris Johnson was warned of Lebedev security concerns, says Cummings

Dominic Cummings has said he was present when Boris Johnson was told of security concerns about his plan to award a peerage to Evgeny Lebedev. The ex-adviser said he was "in the room" when the PM was told intelligence officials had "serious reservations" about giving the honour to the Russian-born businessman.
U.K.
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Boris Johnson's 'partygate' fine means he should resign, according to Bucks MP

A Buckinghamshire MP has called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign immediately. The PM has been notified that police intend to issue a fine for his role in the 'partygate' scandal. Mr Johnson has been accused of breaching coronavirus restrictions in place during lockdown and the Prime Minsister's spokesperson...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#Scotland Yard#Operation Hillman#Mp#Londoners#Downing Street Partygate#Cctv
Daily Mail

Minister says Boris Johnson is 'confident' he won't be fined by police and have to resign over Partygate - as a senior Tory puts pressure on Scotland Yard to speed up its probe and 'draw a line' under the affair

Boris Johnson is 'confident' of escaping a police fine over Partygate and having to resign, a senior minister has said. Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden made the comments as figures within the Government put pressure on Scotland Yard to wrap up its investigation into alleged law-breaking in Westminster during lockdown.
POLITICS
The Guardian

How Boris Johnson’s damage-limitation operation works

After almost losing control of his parliamentary party over the Partygate scandal, Boris Johnson created a Westminster operation designed to perform serious damage limitation, which leapt into action when it was revealed he broke lockdown law. This is how it works:. The uber-loyal cabinet ministers. Every cabinet needs a media...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘facing three more Partygate fines’

Boris Johnson faces three more police fines for breaching lockdown at parties in Downing Street, according to reports.Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph.The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended," an unnamed source close to the investigation told the newspaper.Insiders believe Mr Johnson is set to receive at least four fines in total, The Daily Mirror and The Guardian each reported.The reports...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Tory MPs using Ukraine invasion to defend law-breaking prime minister

Tory ministers have rallied around Boris Johnson after he was found by police to have broken his own Covid rules, making him the first prime minister to be hit with criminal sanctions while in office.His cabinet, including Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and foreign secretary Liz Truss, lined up to defend Mr Johnson as he faced resignation calls after being fined over a party held on 19 June 2020 to mark his 56th birthday, with several using Russia’s war against Ukraine to move on from the issue.Earlier, Mr Johnson said it "did not occur" to him that the gathering might...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sturgeon calls on PM and Chancellor to resign after fines

Scotland’s First Minister has said both the Prime Minister and Chancellor should resign after receiving fines over parties being held in Downing Street.The Met said on Tuesday that at least 30 more fines were issued over the partygate saga, with a spokesman for Number 10 confirming both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be among the recipients.Calls for their resignations swelled in the hours after the announcement, with Nicola Sturgeon among those calling for them to step down.But Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – previously one of the leading voices in calling for the Prime Minister to resign over partygate...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson: Bereaved Covid husband calls for PM to resign

A man whose wife died with Covid-19 after giving birth to their daughter last year has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign. It comes after it emerged the PM was fined by the police for attending a birthday party during a Covid lockdown. Josh Willis' wife, Samantha, who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Partygate troubles are far from over

The first Partygate fines at the top of government have landed. No one has resigned. Yet questions are building over how the cumulative effect of more fixed penalty notices might be managed by senior figures in government, and the wider Conservative Party.Boris Johnson plans to blame his Partygate mishaps on misguided assurances from his erstwhile team in Downing Street that he had been acting in accordance with Covid laws, The Independent has learnt. He does so as the first sitting prime minister to break his own laws. Expectations are set for the public to hear – repeatedly – how...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson pays Covid fine and apologises for lockdown breach

Boris Johnson has paid a fine for attending his birthday bash in Downing Street and offered a “full apology” for the lockdown-busting event.The Prime Minister said it “didn’t occur” to him that the gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020 to mark his 56th birthday was a violation of coronavirus rules.However, he said that after being issued with a fine as part of a Metropolitan Police investigation into alleged parties at the heart of the Government during the pandemic he “now humbly accepts” he did breach Covid-19 laws.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Now slash taxes even further': Tory MPs fear Rishi Sunak's £15bn of cuts won't be enough for families struggling with the rising cost of living amid warnings of a record squeeze on incomes

Rishi Sunak faced pressure to move further and faster on tax cuts last night amid official warnings of a record squeeze on living standards. In his annual Spring Statement yesterday, the Chancellor laid the groundwork for an election in two years with a £15billion package of tax cuts to help ease the cost-of-living crisis.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy