We're getting ready to reconnect with past neighborhood stops

I hope you've been soaking up as much of the sunshine and blue skies as you can get the past few days. It's certainly brightened my mood (and has me daydreaming about my lake vacation next month.)

As promised, I mentioned last week that I would have some updates for you Mobile Newsroomies about our upcoming plans.

The good news is the Mobile Newsroom isn't going anywhere. When we started this initiative back in October, we figured we would visit a fewdifferent neighborhoods and see what people thought. But we honestly never expected to get so much positive feedback from our readers and from the communities we covered.

We've had so many folks approach our reporters in the library branches with story ideas, journalism questions and genuine gratitude for the work we do. It's also been fulfilling for Dispatch journalists to meet community members, talk about our craft and learn new things – both good and bad – about Columbus neighborhoods.

So rest easy, friends. The Mobile Newsroom is here to stay.

That said, we are going to take a little "spring break," if you will. Between some new Dispatch reporters joining us this month and our summer interns who will arrive beginning in May, our next few weeks are a little busy. We want to be able to give our full attention to the South Side neighborhoods we visit next.

So in the coming weeks, we're going to focus on reconnecting with the neighborhoods we've already visited: Northland, Driving Park, the Hilltop and Whitehall. One of our main goals with the Mobile Newsroom was to built deep, lasting relationships with people in the communities we cover. This is one way we want to do that.

Then in mid-May we will kick off our time on the South Side at the Parsons Avenue library branch. I'll have an official date for our kickoff event once we get closer.

I really can't thank you enough for your support with the Mobile Newsroom. We have exciting plans for this initiative, and we can't wait to bring you along for the ride.

