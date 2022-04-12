ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

We're getting ready to reconnect with past neighborhood stops

By Sheridan Hendrix, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5KTy_0f7FVM4c00

Good morning, Columbus!

I hope you've been soaking up as much of the sunshine and blue skies as you can get the past few days. It's certainly brightened my mood (and has me daydreaming about my lake vacation next month.)

As promised, I mentioned last week that I would have some updates for you Mobile Newsroomies about our upcoming plans.

The good news is the Mobile Newsroom isn't going anywhere. When we started this initiative back in October, we figured we would visit a fewdifferent neighborhoods and see what people thought. But we honestly never expected to get so much positive feedback from our readers and from the communities we covered.

We've had so many folks approach our reporters in the library branches with story ideas, journalism questions and genuine gratitude for the work we do. It's also been fulfilling for Dispatch journalists to meet community members, talk about our craft and learn new things – both good and bad – about Columbus neighborhoods.

So rest easy, friends. The Mobile Newsroom is here to stay.

That said, we are going to take a little "spring break," if you will. Between some new Dispatch reporters joining us this month and our summer interns who will arrive beginning in May, our next few weeks are a little busy. We want to be able to give our full attention to the South Side neighborhoods we visit next.

So in the coming weeks, we're going to focus on reconnecting with the neighborhoods we've already visited: Northland, Driving Park, the Hilltop and Whitehall. One of our main goals with the Mobile Newsroom was to built deep, lasting relationships with people in the communities we cover. This is one way we want to do that.

Then in mid-May we will kick off our time on the South Side at the Parsons Avenue library branch. I'll have an official date for our kickoff event once we get closer.

I really can't thank you enough for your support with the Mobile Newsroom. We have exciting plans for this initiative, and we can't wait to bring you along for the ride.

If you aren't already, please consider subscribing to The Dispatch. If someone sent you this email, make sure you subscribe to this newsletter to never miss an issue.

Take care,

Sheridan Hendrix

Email: shendrix@dispatch.com

Twitter: @sheridan120

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden announces $800M in Ukraine aid, including artillery, helicopters

President Biden announced Wednesday that his administration would authorize $800 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine, including artillery, helicopters and armored personnel carriers. Biden said in a statement that he briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the new assistance in a phone call earlier Wednesday. “The Ukrainian military has...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Whitehall, OH
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk is gold for Twitter investors, stock soars since 9.2% stake

Twitter investors can thank Elon Musk, who went from an active user to the company's largest shareholder after being miffed at the social media giant's contradictory free speech principles. It’s been a little less than two weeks since the so-called "free speech absolutist" took a surprise 9.2% stake in the...
STOCKS
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
NBC News

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018. Gooding, 54, the Oscar-winning star of “Jerry Maguire,” entered the plea nearly three years after was arrested. The case was delayed several times as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#The Mobile Newsroom
The Hill

Health Care — Travel mask mandate extended to May 3

Songs by artists like Ricky Martin, Queen and the Wu-Tang Clan are set to be added to the Library of Congress. The TSA is extending its mask mandate for another two weeks in response to the rise in cases brought on by the BA.2 variant. Welcome to Overnight Health Care,...
TRAVEL
The Hill

Texas governor halts some truck inspections at border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday announced he was halting thorough truck inspections at the border shared with the Mexican state of Nuevo León, easing a new policy he issued last week to stem the flow of migrants crossing into his state. During a Wednesday press conference with...
TEXAS STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy