Community college hosts annual livestock competition

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of FFA and 4-H members from Illinois and Indiana descended upon Taylorville on Tuesday to take part in Lincoln Land Community College’s annual Livestock Judging Contest.

The 24th edition of the contest brought more than 750 people to the Christian County Fairgrounds, representing more than 100 high schools and 4-H clubs. Contestants were judged in nine classes of beef, swine, sheep and goats.

LLCC agronomy professor Bill Harmon said that livestock judging teaches students critical thinking and public speaking skills, which can lead to college scholarships.

(Photo courtesy of Bill Harmon)

(Photo courtesy of Bill Harmon)

(Photo courtesy of Bill Harmon)

(Photo courtesy of Bill Harmon)

(Photo courtesy of Bill Harmon)

(Photo courtesy of Bill Harmon)

(Photo courtesy of Bill Harmon)

(Photo courtesy of Bill Harmon)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.