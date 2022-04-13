Kevin Federline Reacts To Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Like A True Ex-Husband

We’re sure Kevin Federline will send Britney Spears the least expensive bouquet of congratulatory carnations he can find — once his latest child support check clears.

Federline — who is most famous for being Spears’ ex-husband, the father of her two teenage sons, and the reason she went through a trucker hat phase — congratulated his ex-wife for expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari by engaging in the heartfelt practice of releasing a statement through his attorney.

“Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy,” Kevin’s attorney Mark Kaplan told E! News in a redundant statement (get this guy a thesaurus!).

Kaplan also added that KFed “congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2018. (Photo: J. Merritt via Getty Images)

Here’s hoping “planning parenthood together” doesn’t translate to having a messy public divorce , getting sole custody of your children and asking for “three times” more in child support payments when your ex-spouse is forced to perform on tour and in a Las Vegas residency.

OK, OK, we know. We’re being mean to Federline — who tied the knot with Spears in September 2004 after five months of dating and now shares some custody of their kids with her.

We suppose he or his lawyer did kind of stand up for the pop icon during her conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

“The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised,” Kaplan said in July 2021.

So, we’re sure it’s possible that Federline reached out to congratulate Spears directly … through a text … that consisted solely of the thumbs-up emoji.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.