ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kevin Federline Reacts To Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Like A True Ex-Husband

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arqF1_0f7FVFtX00

We’re sure Kevin Federline will send Britney Spears the least expensive bouquet of congratulatory carnations he can find — once his latest child support check clears.

Federline — who is most famous for being Spears’ ex-husband, the father of her two teenage sons, and the reason she went through a trucker hat phase — congratulated his ex-wife for expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari by engaging in the heartfelt practice of releasing a statement through his attorney.

“Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy,” Kevin’s attorney Mark Kaplan told E! News in a redundant statement (get this guy a thesaurus!).

Kaplan also added that KFed “congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhnUs_0f7FVFtX00 Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2018. (Photo: J. Merritt via Getty Images)

Here’s hoping “planning parenthood together” doesn’t translate to having a messy public divorce , getting sole custody of your children and asking for “three times” more in child support payments when your ex-spouse is forced to perform on tour and in a Las Vegas residency.

OK, OK, we know. We’re being mean to Federline — who tied the knot with Spears in September 2004 after five months of dating and now shares some custody of their kids with her.

We suppose he or his lawyer did kind of stand up for the pop icon during her conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

“The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised,” Kaplan said in July 2021.

So, we’re sure it’s possible that Federline reached out to congratulate Spears directly … through a text … that consisted solely of the thumbs-up emoji.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 15

Michael Eveleigh
1d ago

I’m happy for her! She didn’t get to raise her two son’s so now she can devote her time to this baby! Good Luck!

Reply(2)
4
Related
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham and family rally around after son's shock split

Victoria Beckham is a doting mother to four children and is now putting the focus firmly on her family following her son's shock split from his girlfriend. Cruz Beckham, 17, and Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - are reported to have ended their fledgling romance after 18 months together, the Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vogue

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture. Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she has ever seen. This is a huge statement to make, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron. The Hollywood dresser knows a good gown when she sees one. Even Peltz is in awe of this comment. “Coming from Leslie, that is incredible,” the bride told British Vogue, days before saying “I do”.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Financial World

Not only Alec: Hailey Baldwin hospitalized for brain disease

Hailey Baldwin, wife of the Canadian singer Justin Bieber, model 25-year-old niece of Alec Baldwin, face, among others of Tommy Hilfiger, Guess and Versace, was hospitalized for having manifested stroke symptoms, as explained to followers through a message shared shortly after in an Instagram story. She said: "Thursday morning I...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Support#Kfed
The Independent

Vanessa Lachey says she gave husband Nick an ultimatum before marriage: ‘We took a break’

Vanessa Lachey has spoken candidly about her relationship with Nick Lachey and the ultimatum she gave him before they officially tied the knot.The NCIS: HawaiÊ»i star recalled how she initiated a conversation with Nick five years into their relationship about where things were going during a sneak peek of their upcoming Netflix dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. According to Vanessa, she wanted take big steps with the 98 Degree singer, which included having children. “We dated for five years, so I finally said: ‘what are we doing?’” the 41-year-old actor recalled. “I have now moved...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Britney Spears files objection to paying $663,000 of her mother's legal fees

Britney Spears is fighting yet another court battle against a parent — this time, with her mother over legal fees. In a hearing at a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday, the pop star's lawyer argued that she should not have to pay her mother's $663,000 legal tab. Lynne Spears reportedly ran up that amount during her daughter's fight to end Jamie Spears' conservatorship over her life and finances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Hailey Bieber’s Hospitalization Changed How Justin Saw Her: ‘He Was Saying He Can’t Lose Her’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed that she was hospitalized last Thursday for stroke-like symptoms. She has fully recovered, but the experience was scarring for her husband Justin Bieber, People reports. A source close to him explained why he is more shaken than even she was by it—and how the incident altered the way he sees his partner of over three years.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'declined' invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding after David and Victoria wrote to the couple, source claims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned down an invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding, it has been reported. The groom's parents David, 46, and Victoria Beckham, 47, are said to have written to Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, to invite them to the $3.5million extravaganza in Palm Beach, Florida.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Reveals She’s ‘Single’ While Mocking Guys Trying To Hit On Her In TikTok Video

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star showed off her new bangs while she poked fun at her relationship status. Selena Gomez proved she can laugh at herself, even when it comes to her love life! The Only Murders in the Building star, 29, took to TikTok on Thursday (March 31) to share a hilarious clip (below) poking fun at her relationship status by lip synching the words to King Nas‘ viral audio, which features a woman blowing off the compliments given to her by a potential suitor. “Maybe this is why I’m single,” she captioned the clip. “Don’t believe a damn word.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HuffPost

HuffPost

28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy