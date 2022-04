LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Linn County Board of Supervisors approved a $154.8 million balanced budget for the fiscal year 2023. The budget will lower the countywide levy rate to $5.85 per $1,000 of taxable value, keeps the rural levy rate of $2.71 the same, and includes a reduction of one dollar for rural residents from the Local Option Sales Tax allocation.

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 21 DAYS AGO