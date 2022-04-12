ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taxiarchis Fountas available for selection by D.C. United

By Lizzy Becherano
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Designated Player Taxiarchis Fountas may finally make his debut for D.C. United this weekend against Austin FC. The player has received his visa, making him eligible...

Related
90min

Miles Robinson: USMNT defender backed to play in Europe by former Atlanta United captain

Former Atlanta United captain Michael Parkhurst believes his old center-back partner Miles Robinson is capable of playing in 'any league in the world'. Robinson has established himself as one of the best defenders in Major League Soccer over the past few years with the Five Stripes, notching up over 100 appearances for the club and picking up MLS Cup, US Open Cup, and Campeones Cup titles along the way.
MLS
90min

The best goals of MLS week 6 - ranked

Week 6 of Major League Soccer did not disappoint. We gathered the top goals from the league’s best strikers as they lifted their teams to success. 19-year-old Toronto FC prospect Jayden Nelson made a strong case for himself after scoring his first ever league goal, while Jordy Alcivar managed to bag himself a famous Olimpico goal.
MLS
State
Washington State
90min

Inter Miami's George Acosta out for 6-8 weeks

Inter Miami player George Acosta is set to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing successful knee surgery to clean out debris in his meniscus. The procedure comes after his original knee injury forced Acosta to a year-long recovery period in 2020. The midfielder finally returned to the field in 2021, going on to star for Fort Lauderdale before returning to training with Inter Miami.
SOCCER
90min

Seattle Sounders taking nothing for granted in CCL semi-final 2nd leg vs NYCFC

Though they hold a 3-1 advantage, the Seattle Sounders are taking nothing for granted ahead of their Concacaf Champions League semi-final second leg against NYCFC. Goals from Albert Rusnak, Jordan Morris, and Nico Lodeiro put the Sounders in a commanding position as they travel to Red Bull Arena on Wednesday. That, coupled with NYCFC's slow start to the 2022 MLS season - taking just four points from five games - should leave most Seattle supporters feeling very confident of setting up a CCL final date with Pumas.
MLS
90min

Alfredo Morales hails NYCFC before CCL clash vs. Seattle Sounders

Midfielder Alfredo Morales joined New York City FC in April 2021 with the goal of leading the Eastern Conference side to victory. “When I started to talk with David Lee and this whole thing came up I was so excited. I wanted to come here to help and lead and support and make everybody around me better so we can win something,” he stated.
MLS
Person
Taxiarchis Fountas
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps extend Cristian Dajome's contract through 2024

The Vancouver Whitecaps extended the contract of forward Cristian Dajome, keeping him at the club through 2024 with an option for 2025. The player first joined in 2020, and has since contributed 16 goals and 11 assists. ”Since arriving at the club, Cristian has proven to be an impact player...
MLS
90min

FC Cincinnati sign Obinna Nwobodo as newest Designated Player

FC Cincinnati have signed Nigerian midfielder Obinna Nwobodo to a three-year contract with an option for 2025. He joins as a Designated Player from Turkish Süper Lig side Göztepe S.K., and will occupy an international slot on the roster. “We’re excited to welcome Obinna to FC Cincinnati. His...
MLS
#D C United#American League#Eastern Conference#Rapid Vienna#The Washington Post#Aek#Red Bull Salzburg#Rapid Vienne
90min

Charlotte FC show 'magic of football' as they 'dance' to victory over Atlanta United

As he so often is, Miguel Angel Ramirez was in an expressive mood following Charlotte FC's 1-0 win over Atlanta United on Sunday. Who can blame him? The Spaniard had just watched his team beat their rivals 1-0 to pick up their third home win of the season - not bad for a team written off by most just over a month ago and whose head coach had to deal with his quotes being taken out of context and used against him.
MLS
90min

Sporting Kansas City terminate Jose Mauri's contract with immediate effect

Sporting Kansas City have announced the termination of midfielder Jose Mauri's contract with immediate effect. The Argentine-born Italy youth international arrived at SKC last August as a replacement for outgoing USMNT midfielder Gianluca Busio, who departed for Serie A side Venezia. Mauri - who enjoyed previous spells with the likes...
MLS
90min

90min

