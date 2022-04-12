ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Six Montgomery County Men Indicted on Conspiracy Charges for “Boot” Distribution Operation in West Virginia

By Patrick Herron
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Attorney’s Office of West Virginia has announced that sixteen people from Maryland and West Virginia have been indicted on conspiracy charges for distribution of controlled dangerous substances and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in Maryland and West Virginia. The indictment alleges that large quantities of...

