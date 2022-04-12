ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

DDD targets littering, narrows exec. dir. finalists list to 3

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was much covered at the Downtown Development District meeting on Tuesday, April 12. Leaders...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Entergy restores power to Zachary area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy reports power being restored to its residents in the Zachary area Saturday evening following a scheduled/ planned outage for reliability work to upgrade the electric system. According to Entergy’s outage map, 1,381 of its customers were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish shortly...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Paul Arrigo speaks at Press Club about attracting visitors to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Paul Arrigo, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge, was the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, April 11. He talked about upcoming events in the Capital area and also the results of a recent study to determine what can be done to make Red Stick more attractive to visitors from out of state.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ddd#Dir#Mississippi River#Littering
WAFB

SU cheer places 3rd at NCA Nationals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University cheerleaders placed 3rd at NCA Nationals in Dayton Beach, Florida. The Jags placed 3rd out of 13 teams from across the nation in their category. The team scored an overall 95.375. SU also received a bronze bid at camp and is looking...
WAFB

Warrick Dunn returns to Baton Rouge Community to help one family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warrick Dunn Charities and Habitat for Humanities of Greater Baton Rouge help one family get their dream home. On Tuesday, April 12, single mom Beloti Mbuyi and her two daughters finally saw their dreams come true—a fully furnished home for just the three of them. After years of searching for a secure home for her family, Mbuyi got the home she needed through the help of Baton Rouge native and NFL legend Warrick Dunn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
B105

Duluth Target Remodeling Starts Soon – See Huge List of Changes

Get ready, big changes are coming to the Duluth Target store, here is a list of changes you can expect to happen throughout much of the rest of the year as the remodeling project gets underway. It was reported late last year that permits were being filed with the City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Island Packet Online

NC chefs advance as James Beard Award finalists. Here’s a list of the nominees

The restaurant and chef finalists for the prestigious 2022 James Beard Awards were announced Wednesday, and North Carolina stands out among them. The Triangle boasts two of the five nominees for Best Chef Southeast and one nominee for Outstanding Bar Program. Cheetie Kumar of Garland in Raleigh and Ricky Moore...
ABC6.com

Pick of the Litter: Meet Otis!

Otis is one of three dogs that came to the RISPCA all the way from Oklahoma back in January when they assisted with a large hoarding situation. The Humane Society of Tulsa reached out to several Rhode Island shelters for assistance and we just couldn’t say no!. Otis has...
WAFB

LA 22 westbound closed at I-10 in Sorrento

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have closed the westbound lanes of LA 22 at the I-10 overpass in Sorrento due to an overturned dump truck. Authorities say you should expect delays while traveling through the area.
SORRENTO, LA
WAFB

Hammond police aim to take to the streets to promote autism awareness

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Representation matters, and the Hammond Police Department is taking it to the streets to promote autism awareness. This week the force debuted the Autism Awareness and Acceptance Police Car. The department teamed up with Mayor Pete Panepinto, North Cypress Fitness, and Kaleb’s Customs to place custom detail on a police unit that has the universal symbols for autism on it.
HAMMOND, LA
CBS 42

Eutaw’s Branch Heights neighborhood sees significant damage to homes

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was trapped in her home and several homes in Eutaw’s Branch Heights neighborhood have significant damage following Wednesday night’s storms, according to officials. Levi Murrow Sr. Ct. is just one of many spots hit and officials are asking people to stay away from this area because of hazards […]
EUTAW, AL
99.9 KTDY

New Poll: Governor John Bel Edwards’ Approval Rating Takes “Unusual” Drop

Two years ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was holding strong with voter support in the state. After winning re-election in 2019 over Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, the governor sported a 56% approval rating in 2020. That is huge considering Louisiana is very much a red state and has voted Republicans to every statewide elected office except the governor's. Also, in voting from districts across the state, Republicans have a vast majority over Democrats in both the state House and the state Senate.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy