ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Legendary Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

By Ryan O'Rourke
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a sad day in the world of comedy as the legendary comedian with a larger-than-life voice Gilbert Gottfried tragically passed away after a battle with a "long illness." His family announced his passing with a statement on Twitter celebrating his life as "the most iconic voice in comedy," though the...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67. Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedians#Celebrities#Twitter#Mtv#Night Court#Beavis Butthead#Disney#Aladdin#Pbs#Cyberchase#Aflac
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Legendary Black Country comedian Aynuk dies as son pays tribute

A member of a legendary Black Country comic duo described as the area's "greatest ambassador" has died in hospital after a short illness aged 84. Alan Smith, known as Aynuk in the duo of Aynuk and Ayli, died on Tuesday. He was described as a "wonderful, loving and caring father"...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Shrugs Off Will Smith’s Oscars Punishment: ‘Who Wants to Go to That Anyway?’

The hosts of “The View” were pretty split Monday on whether Will Smith’s punishment from the Academy was enough. But for Joy Behar, it was nothing to write home about. On Friday, it was announced that Smith has been barred from the Oscars for 10 years as a consequence of him slapping Chris Rock during the awards ceremony last month. “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the Academy said in a statement. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”
CELEBRITIES
FOX8 News

Gilbert Gottfried dies after long illness

(WGHP) — Gilbert Gottfried has died at 67 after a long illness, according to a statement released by his family. The family’s statement is provided below: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a […]
CELEBRITIES
KRON4 News

Beloved comedian memorialized in SF mural

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The late comedian Bob Saget has been memorialized in a mural located in Osage Alley at Mission and 24th Street in San Francisco’s Mission District. The mural, which was painted by GF Murals, depicts a smiling young Saget wearing a San Francisco 49ers jacket. “If you grew up with a TV […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
UV Cavalier Daily

The reality of being a comedian with Danish Maqbool

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Organized by the University Programs Council and Muslim Students Association, New Jersey-based stand-up comedian Danish Maqbool performed at Wilson Hall last Friday. The professional gamer-turned-comedian and actor has been making his name by headlining over 80 colleges and appearing in New...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Ready for dead mom jokes? Comedian Taylor Tomlinson sure hopes so.

It took Taylor Tomlinson a while to figure out how to make the dead mom jokes work. It wasn’t for lack of trying. She’d been at it for years. But in her early 20s, telling audiences that 8 years old is actually a great age to be to lose a parent “because the only people I know with dead moms are Disney princesses” brought exactly zero laughs. She was greeted with uncomfortable silence, at best.
MENTAL HEALTH
Collider

How to Watch 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Is it Streaming Online or in Movie Theaters?

After becoming the highest-grossing video game movie, Sega’s video game franchise Sonic the Hedgehog is back with a second installment two years after the release of the first movie. Picking up from where the first film left off, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 tells the story of Sonic (Ben Schwartz), who is now settling in Green Hills and has to prove that he has what it takes to be a real superhero. Sonic is tested when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new ally, Knuckles (Idris Elba), to search for a mystical emerald that could destroy civilization and Sonic has to team up with a new friend to find the emerald first before it falls into the wrong hands.
VIDEO GAMES
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

Legendary Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at Age 50

Fans and fellow musicians are mourning the sudden, devastating loss of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. News of the rockstar’s death sent shockwaves around the globe. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”
MUSIC
Collider

'SNL': Dinner Plans With the Dean Go Awry in Hilarious Sketch

Jake Gyllenhaal hosted Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest Camila Cabello, and the show had some great sketches though there were also some that couldn't make the show. In a cut for time sketch, we got to see Gyllenhaal play the dean of a college who invited his colleges (Andrew Dismukes and Chloe Fineman) to have dinner with himself and his wife (Cecily Strong). Professor Williams and his wife, Vanessa Williams are clearly enjoying their own dinner party, but their guests want to leave because they're trying to have a baby.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy