Iowa State

President Biden unveils ethanol plan in Iowa; “very welcome news” to Gov. Reynolds

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMENLO, Iowa (KCCI) - Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden rolled out a plan to use ethanol to curb rising gas prices. “I just had the chance to see the work you do here to turn more than 40 million bushels of local corn into 130 million gallons of ethanol a year,”...

