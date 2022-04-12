ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

TikTok challenge? Shots fired at pedestrians in New Brunswick, NJ

By Dan Alexander
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW BRUNSWICK — Was a drive-by shooting near Rutgers University Saturday night involving an Airsoft-type rifle part of a social media challenge?. The shots were fired from a tan Toyota Sienna minivan around 8 p.m. at four people walking near the intersection of George and Bayard streets, according to New Brunswick...

nj1015.com

#Shooting#Etiquette#Rutgers University#Airsoft#Toyota#Tik Tok#The Orbeez Challenge#Point Pleasant Borough#Margate
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

