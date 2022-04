In a school district that continues to rapidly grow, Manor High School’s Anthony Swain will step down as the school’s head boys basketball coach and become the Manor school district’s first full-time athletic director. Swain, a 2005 graduate of Manor High school, has spent the past two school years as both Manor ISD’s athletic director and the head boys basketball coach. Prior to the 2020-21 school year, Manor’s head football coach also handled the duties of an...

MANOR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO