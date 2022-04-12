ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Liberty High School student accused of giving THC gummies to fellow student

By Michael Scheidt, Abigail Jones
 1 day ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An 18-year-old student at Liberty High School in Baton Rouge was charged after allegedly giving THC gummies to a 16-year-old while at school yesterday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) received a call about a lethargic 16-year-old student at Liberty High School on Monday, April 11.

A deputy arrived at the school around 9:30 a.m. and spoke with the assistant principal, who told the deputy that a student was receiving aid in the nursing station.

The deputy also learned that the lethargic student had eaten THC gummies. Those gummies allegedly came from a fellow student, Cierra Rucker, 18.

The assistant principal was able to confiscate two baggies of THC gummies that the student got from Rucker, according to the affidavit.

Rucker was brought to the office and her belongings were searched by the assistant principal. The assistant principal questioned Rucker and she denied involvement in the incident, but admitted to having “drug contraband” in her backpack, according to the affidavit.

A vape pen was also found during the search. The vape pen was tested and discovered to contain marijuana.

The deputy then questioned Rucker about the incident.

Rucker repeated that she was not involved in this incident but did admit “that a THC vape pen was recovered from her backpack that she got from a friend,” according to the affidavit.

The 16-year-old student was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

The student admitted to meeting Rucker at the school earlier in the day and getting the THC gummies. The affidavit states that the student said she consumed one of the gummies and later had a bad reaction.

Further investigation, including text messages between the 16-year-old and Rucker, led to Rucker’s arrest.

Rucker was booked into and released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on April 11.

