Trump ‘Authorized' Assault on Capitol, Jan. 6 Defendant Argues at Trial
An attorney for a man who took a coat rack and a bottle of liquor during the U.S. Capitol attack argued to a jury...www.nbcchicago.com
An attorney for a man who took a coat rack and a bottle of liquor during the U.S. Capitol attack argued to a jury...www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0