BOSTON (CBS) — An inspector with the Massachusetts Public Health Department’s food protection program was set to visit Garelick Farms in Franklin Friday, looking into reports that milk tainted with cleaning fluid went to three different Boston Public Schools. Now WBZ-TV has learned another similar incident in New Jersey last week involved a different dairy, Guida’s, which is part the same cooperative as Garelick. It’s called the Dairy Farmers of America. That case had parents upset. “This shouldn’t have happened to anybody’s children,” one mom told reporters. “Ours or anyone’s.” Boston University food safety expert Joan Salge Blake said the incidents are...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO