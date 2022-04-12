South Side’s Johnson signs with St. Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side High School basketball standout Ashton Johnson is taking his talents to St. Francis as the senior signed to play for the Cougars on Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson averaged 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists a game as a senior, leading the Archers to a record of 14-11. A six-foot-two guard, he tallied 1,010 points in his prep career.

