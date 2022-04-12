ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Healthbeat: Environmental health and ‘The Nature of Longevity’

By Mark Hiller
 1 day ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) Did you know that tomatoes were once thought to be poisonous? That misconception is called the ‘tomato effect.’

It’s a term that’s also used when it comes to methods of treatment for certain illnesses. Health professionals sometimes overlook proven therapies because the results contradict their previous training.

An environmental specialist is shining light on the subject and how it applies to treating cardiovascular-related disease.

“it appears as though we haven’t learned much from the tomato effect,” said Douglas Mulhall, Environmental specialist, author.

Case in point according to environmental specialist and author douglas mulhall is what often became accepted treatment for severe peripheral artery disease, or critical limb ischemia.

Scrap yard explosion in Scranton causes heavy smoke

“Hundreds of thousands of people undergo amputations every year when the circulation in their feet is cut off because the arteries in their legs have plugged up,” said Mulhall.

Millions more face artery bypass surgery.

“And they have to undergo replacement of their arteries: a long and painful and risky operation,” Mulhall explained.

But Mulhall says what’s often dismissed or overlooked in healthcare is a ten year, National Institutes of Health funded non-invasive treatment called chelation therapy. It removes harmful metals and minerals from the body with proven results for patients who have severe peripheral artery disease.

“In 40 weeks their condition was reversed to the extent where they had pink feet where they had once had gangrenous lesions on their feet,” Mulhall stated.

Mulhall’s latest book, ‘The Nature of Longevity,’ focuses on restoring health by targeting environmental harm done to our bodies instead of standard therapies that only address symptoms and not root problems.

“It’s not the fault of doctors. The problem is that a lot of healthcare professionals are simply not trained in environmental health and a lot of this is caused by your immune system’s own misguided response to continued attacks from your environment,” Mulhall said.

Mulhall points to other examples of the ‘tomato effect’ in his latest book ‘The Nature of Longevity.’

Head to the book’s website to learn more about it as well as Environmental Health and treatment options.

