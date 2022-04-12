ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solange A Grandmother? | Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas

By The Russ Parr Show
 1 day ago

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Kerrion, Son Of Gospel Icon Kirk Franklin, Arrested In LA Without Bond

Life has been controversial, to say the least for Bad Boys: Los Angeles star Kerrion Franklin, mainly due to his publicly tumultuous relationship with famous dad and gospel music legend Kirk Franklin.

Kerrion’s latest mishap now has him in a Los Angeles county jail without bond after being taken into custody by Beverly Hills Police over the weekend on charges that still aren’t entirely clear. However, it may involve a missing woman whose car he was caught driving after she was later found dead.

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty

Solange Trends On Twitter Over News She’ll Allegedly Be A Grandmother Soon

Solange Knowles maintains a far lower profile than her older sister Beyoncé Knowles-Carter , but that doesn’t mean that any news on the singer and songwriter doesn’t get a lot of traction. Solange found herself trending on Twitter over the tail end of the weekend after news that her 17-year-old son and girlfriend are expecting.

Most may already know that in 2004, Solange gave birth to her son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. when she was a teenager herself during her first marriage to Daniel Smith Sr. The younger Smith is allegedly expecting a child with his girlfriend although we couldn’t find any news pointing to the facts.


Get more Hot off the Wire stories from Alfredas below:


