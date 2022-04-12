Solange A Grandmother? | Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Kerrion, Son Of Gospel Icon Kirk Franklin, Arrested In LA Without Bond

Life has been controversial, to say the least for Bad Boys: Los Angeles star Kerrion Franklin, mainly due to his publicly tumultuous relationship with famous dad and gospel music legend Kirk Franklin.

Kerrion’s latest mishap now has him in a Los Angeles county jail without bond after being taken into custody by Beverly Hills Police over the weekend on charges that still aren’t entirely clear. However, it may involve a missing woman whose car he was caught driving after she was later found dead.

READ MORE

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

Solange Trends On Twitter Over News She’ll Allegedly Be A Grandmother Soon

Solange Knowles maintains a far lower profile than her older sister Beyoncé Knowles-Carter , but that doesn’t mean that any news on the singer and songwriter doesn’t get a lot of traction. Solange found herself trending on Twitter over the tail end of the weekend after news that her 17-year-old son and girlfriend are expecting.

Most may already know that in 2004, Solange gave birth to her son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. when she was a teenager herself during her first marriage to Daniel Smith Sr. The younger Smith is allegedly expecting a child with his girlfriend although we couldn’t find any news pointing to the facts.



Get more Hot off the Wire stories from Alfredas below:





SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :