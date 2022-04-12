ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools in Brooklyn shelter in place as authorities respond to Brooklyn subway attack

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

It was a stressful school dismissal for many parents in Sunset Park Tuesday, as many were worried for their children's safety after a Brooklyn subway attack injured dozens.

Shelter-in-place orders were lifted at many schools in Brooklyn by dismissal, according to Schools Chancellor David Banks.

He says the NYPD and school safety will provide extra support for the affected schools.

Only school safety officers were allowed in or out of the building at P.S. 169 on Tuesday.

