Donald Billiot, 85, of Johnson Bayou, passed away on March 22, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Donald lived life to the fullest. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved doing things outside. He loved to garden and share his crop with everyone and loved to cut his grass. Donald could fix anything. He made his own pirogue and paddled from the Toledo Bend dam to Johnson Bayou with family.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 21 DAYS AGO