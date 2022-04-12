Legendary band to perform in Arkansas

A Tulsa band just finished performing at South by Southwest! Bands from all over the country compete for a spot in the festival. The bandmates say they're thrilled to make the cut!. "It is a triple threat of a festival, and everyone wants to play in it," said Rusty Rowe,...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A tornado reportedly struck near Little Rock, Arkansas, on Monday as a storm system swept through the region, damaging homes and trees while knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to CNN, the National Weather Service tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. CDT that a...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
When it comes to cities in Arkansas most of us have seen the good and the bad but all of the cities in the Natural state have some charm, right? Well, this story says that there is one cit in Arkansas that is truly 'ugly'. I have written about this...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Where were you 25 years ago? Many can answer that question. In 1997, the Northwest Arkansas Mall expanded its property. To celebrate the completion of the project, the then employees packed a time capsule full of memorabilia and buried it in the food court. On Thursday,...
Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be highly volatile, with over 100 million people in the path of severe storms — which are expected to deliver destructive hail, strong tornadoes and damaging straight-line wind gusts. Forty-five million people are at risk for severe storms Tuesday along a 1,000-mile...
Over the last four seasons, Arkansas softball fans have had the pleasure of watching one of the best to ever put on the uniform, Danielle Gibson.
Since transferring from Arizona State prior to the 2019 season, the Razorbacks’ first baseman has been consistent at the plate, being a great threat to opposing pitchers, as well as helping her team become one of the best in the Southeastern Conference.
Arkansas fans may way to pay closer attention than they already are to their prized first baseman because she is on the doorstep of making history. As Arkansas prepares to face Southeast Missouri on...
TULSA, Oklahoma - Professional Bull Riding is back in Downtown Tulsa this weekend. "The PBR Express Ranchers Classic" is happening at the BOK Center this Friday and Saturday and it will bring riders from across the country to Tulsa. Including Venn John, who joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the event.
PBR is staying in Tulsa for a few more years at the BOK center. Professional Bull Riding is back in Tulsa this weekend. A new agreement means the world's best cowboys and bulls will keep coming to Tulsa for five more years. “The way that is has elevated our national...
All Sweat Productions have done some really great concerts in the past. Usually they focus on one band or genre and bring in all sorts of great Quad Cities musicians to play for a night or a weekend. They've done a tribute to Green Day in the past. Along with...
For the fourth week in a row, the continental United States will experience a multi-day severe weather outbreak. However, compared to the last three weeks, this severe episode will be different for a couple reasons. First, it will affect areas farther north, stretching into the Central Plains, Upper Midwest and...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today’s zoo buddy, the Gargoyle Gecko, is nothing like the animated animal you see in GEICO’s commercials. Our nocturnal pals are from the down under area and have a lot to offer. They’re super sensitive to sounds, can jump up to six feet and experience color shifts.
Emmett Till exhibit aims to create racial dialogue in the community. The Northeast Louisiana African American Museum set up the Emmett Till exhibit this week. The exhibit looks into the case from 1955 to show how the brutal lynching of Till impacted the civil rights movement. LOPA Donate Life Heroes...
Cycling is one of those sports that you can do your entire life. 6 to 60, or 70, or 80, or beyond. It supports a healthy lifestyle and social community. Unfortunately, until now, most high school sports have centered around football, baseball, and basketball, which are generally not sports that most people remain active with throughout their lives. Here is some information on how to get your kids involved in a sport that will support them for many years.
