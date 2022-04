They can’t even stop vehicles from getting stolen from themselves!. As I sit here waiting on word that Dodge is going to rollout the long talked about security code update, from over a year ago now, it’s a little eye roll-worthy that Stellantis can’t even keep vehicles from getting stolen from their own factories. This is the second incident in very recent memory, less than a week apart, actually, when a set of vehicles was stolen right out of a Sterling Heights Assembly Plant.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 26 DAYS AGO