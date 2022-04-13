ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youth Sports Coach Arrested on Suspicion of Rape of Sunnyvale Student in 2009

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA youth sports coach has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a student at a Sunnyvale middle school where he taught in 2009, public safety officials said Tuesday. Anthony James...

High school coach, retired middle school teacher accused of raping student in 2009

A youth sports coach has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a student at a Sunnyvale middle school where he taught in 2009, public safety officials said Tuesday. The 61-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a student at Cupertino Middle School, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.
SUNNYVALE, CA
