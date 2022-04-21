ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Money on Groceries by Opting for These Highly Rated Generic Brands

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

Grocery prices have already risen nearly 9% for the year, and they're set to become even higher, USA Today reported. The USDA's Food Prices Outlook for March 2022 stated that "all food prices are now predicted to increase."

While an increase in your grocery bill might be inevitable, there are things you can do to save on groceries, one of which is to opt for the store brand.

"The cost of store-brand foods and beverages is at least 20 to 25% less than name brands of the same product," Burt Flickinger III, managing director at the retail consulting company Strategic Resource Group, told Consumer Reports.

But not all store brands provide the same quality of goods. Here's a look at Consumer Reports' top-rated grocery store brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3809wJ_0f7EWYSK00

Central Market (Texas)

Central Market, a Texas-based subsidiary of the H-E-B supermarket chain, is one of just three grocery store chains that received a perfect 5 out of 5 score for its store-brand quality. (Ratings are based on Consumer Reports' subscribers' reports of shopping trips to supermarkets, supercenters and warehouse clubs.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKFS9_0f7EWYSK00

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's also received a perfect 5 out of 5 for the quality of its store-brand products. Some of the chain's most popular store-brand items include the frozen Mandarin Orange Chicken, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Unexpected Cheddar cheese and Everything but the Bagel seasoning blend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39VwV9_0f7EWYSK00

Costco

Costco rounds out the list of retailers with a perfect score for its store-brand grocery items. Some standout Kirkland Signature items include Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter, Kirkland Signature Vanilla Chocolate Chunk Muffins and Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, according to shopping experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vG2UN_0f7EWYSK00

Wegmans

Wegmans scored a 4 out of 5 for its store-brand quality and a perfect 5 out of 5 for its fresh store-prepared foods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etQj4_0f7EWYSK00

Heinen's

Heinen's received a 4 out of 5 rating for its store-brand quality, and an overall satisfaction score of 89 out of 100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQ6Sb_0f7EWYSK00

Market Basket

This Northeastern grocery chain also received a 4 out of 5 rating for the quality of its store-brand products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CV3al_0f7EWYSK00

New Seasons Market

Consumers gave New Seasons Market 4 out of 5 score for their level of satisfaction with its store brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgWuo_0f7EWYSK00

Publix

Publix was rated 4 out of 5 for its store-brand quality and a perfect 5 out of 5 for cleanliness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Azzko_0f7EWYSK00

Military Commissary

Military Commissary earned a 4 out of 5 for the quality of its store brand. The chain also received a perfect score for its price competitiveness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZHe8_0f7EWYSK00

H-E-B

With an H-E-B subsidiary earning top marks, it's not too surprising that H-E-B itself is highly rated for its store-brand products. Consumers rated their satisfaction with H-E-B's brand as a 4 out of 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBwGl_0f7EWYSK00

The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market's store brand was rated 4 out of 5. The chain received an overall score of 85 out of 100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qyaA_0f7EWYSK00

Festival Foods

The Wisconsin grocery chain received a 4 out of 5 score for its store brand's quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCl2F_0f7EWYSK00

Dierbergs

Dierbergs also received a 4 out of 5 score for its store brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kx1mc_0f7EWYSK00

Lunds & Byerlys

Lunds & Byerlys received a 4 out of 5 score for its store brand and an overall score of 85 out of 100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AC4E_0f7EWYSK00

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market received a 4 out of 5 score for its store brand and a perfect score for its cleanliness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdWMm_0f7EWYSK00

Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers' store brand was rated a 4 out of 5 by consumers. The chain earned an overall satisfaction score of 84 out of 100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mT7Mb_0f7EWYSK00

Aldi

Aldi is known for its price competitiveness -- it earned a perfect 5 out of 5 in this category. It also scored a 4 out of 5 for the quality of its store brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGsYm_0f7EWYSK00

Fry's

Consumers rated their satisfaction with the quality of Fry's store brand products a 4 out of 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJY65_0f7EWYSK00

Lucky's Market

Lucky's Market received an overall satisfaction score of 82 and a 4 out of 5 for the quality of its store brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBV9N_0f7EWYSK00

Whole Foods Market

Although Whole Foods received the lowest possible score for its price competitiveness, it did receive a 4 out 5 for the quality of its store-brand groceries.

