Cybersecurity-focused Services in 2022 Have Moved From Reactive Defense and Remediation to Proactive Threat Detection and Long-term Management

 3 days ago

ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research finds that innovators among professional services providers have realized that cybersecurity is less a technology problem and more a business one that requires embedding cyber risk in all business operations and activities. New York, NY - April 12, 2022 - New analysis from ALM Intelligence...

Business
dot.LA

Faraday Future Demotes Founder Yueting ‘YT’ Jia in Latest Shakeup

Electric vehicle startup Faraday Future has demoted its founder, Yueting “YT” Jia, who is no longer an executive officer at the company. In an SEC filing this week, Faraday Future said Jia will continue in his role as “chief product and user ecosystem officer,” which sees him focus on the automaker’s “product and mobility ecosystem,” as well as its “internet, artificial intelligence and advanced R&D technology.” Jia was previously the firm’s CEO, but stepped down in September 2019 and was succeeded by former BMW executive Carsten Breitfeld.
BUSINESS

