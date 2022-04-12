ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

Italian company to bring 130 new jobs to Spalding County

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWqPm_0f7EDkZ100
Sustainability-focused Ecopol, a European leader in the production of biodegradable PVA film, will invest more than $38 million and create 130 new jobs at the company’s first North American facility in Spalding County. Special Photo

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that sustainability-focused Ecopol, a European leader in the production of biodegradable PVA film, will invest more than $38 million and create 130 new jobs at the company’s first North American facility in Spalding County.

“Georgia’s world-class connectivity to markets continues to draw in businesses from around the world,” Kemp said in a news release. “I am excited for Ecopol to bring new opportunities to hard-working Georgians in Spalding County. I want to congratulate the teams in Spalding County who made this project possible by planning ahead and investing in future sites, and I look forward to seeing how Ecopol’s new facility will energize the local economy.”

Italy-based Ecopol was established in 2009 with the goal of helping to safeguard the unique landscape of Tuscany by reducing the utilization of plastics and carbon emissions. The company manufactures water-soluble and biodegradable film used to wrap everyday products such as detergents, agrochemicals, cosmetics, and other consumer goods.

“Our goal was to identify a suitable property with nearby interstate and international airport access, a favorable utility environment, a talented regional labor force, and an economic development team that would be supportive of this strategic project now and in the future,” Mauro Carbone, CEO of Ecopol, said, highlighting what the company was looking for in a new community. “With the assistance of our location consultant, we performed a thorough analysis of numerous properties and communities in the southeastern U.S., and we are confident that we found a great home in The Lakes at Green Valley eco-industrial park in Griffin.”

The Lakes at Green Valley eco-industrial park promotes clean, environmentally friendly manufacturing. Construction within The Lakes requires all projects to achieve a certain “eco” rating from the Griffin-Spalding Development Authority, which provides a standard rating system for environmentally sustainable construction. Ecopol will hire for positions in production, maintenance, management, and administration prior to the completion of construction. Interested applicants can learn more about the company at www.ecopol.com.

“Environmental sustainability was a key objective in the development of the Lakes at Green Valley,” Chuck Copeland, the chair of the Griffin-Spalding Development Authority, said. “We are very happy to welcome another international company to our park whose product and processes align with that vision.”

Project Manager Kasey Smith represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Griffin-Spalding Development Authority, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“Ecopol is an exciting addition to Georgia’s community of innovative companies dedicated to keeping unnecessary waste out of landfills, waterways, and the ocean using sustainable technology and solutions,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “The quality of our teams and their commitment to working with companies has made Georgia an attractive location for exciting and impactful projects like Ecopol, and we look forward to them joining the more than 90 Italian companies already in Georgia.”

Georgia is home to a large and active Italian business community, and Italy has maintained a consular presence in Georgia since 1899. In 2021, exports from Georgia to Italy increased more than 18% over the previous year ($557 million total exports in 2021). Wilson led an economic development mission to Italy most recently in September 2020. The state of Georgia has maintained continuous representation in Europe since 1973.

