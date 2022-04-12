Vet clinics try to keep up with animal care after surge of pet adoptions during pandemic

Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with people at animal care clinics who said they are struggling to keep up with tending to people’s pets. People staying at home during the pandemic led to a spike in pet adoptions, said Cary Bernstein, executive director at Stand for Animals.

[ALSO READ: Oakland Zoo starts vaccinating animals against COVID-19]

She said there are not enough veterinarians to keep up with caring for all of the pets.

“We can’t just do business as usual,” Bernstein said. “This is a time where we have to be willing to adjust and adapt.”

Stand for Animals is adjusting to the demand by only catering to existing patients and opening its Pineville location a few days a month.

Garrett Miller said he had a difficult time finding a vet for his puppy Charlie.

“I was looking at different vets and a lot of them, actually, turned me away telling me they weren’t taking on new clients at this time, which was difficult at first,” Miller told Channel 9.

Miller and Charlie were brought together during the pandemic.

“I’m going to do what I need to do for her, regardless of what it takes,” Miller said.

(Watch the video below: Local veterinarian providing care, services via drive-thru)

©2022 Cox Media Group